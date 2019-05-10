Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

UK police launch murder investigation into Indian-origin man’s stabbing

May 10
16:19 2019
LONDON: UK police has launched a murder investigation after an Indian-origin man was found stabbed in a supermarket car park near London.
The 24-year-old is yet to be named officially but has been identified locally as Mohammed Nadeemuddin from Hyderabad.

Thames Valley Police said he was rushed to the hospital from the car park of Tesco supermarket in Wellington Street in Slough, on the western suburbs of London, but died from his stab wounds on Wednesday.

The victim’s next of kin have now been made aware and are being supported by specially trained officers, Detective Superintendent Ian Hunter, Head of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said.

I understand that this would have caused concern in the community, but I would like to offer some reassurance to the public that we do not believe this incident to be a random attack, and that the people involved in the incident are believed to be known to one another, he said.

The police said its officers were still in the early stages of the investigation and are working hard to establish the full circumstances and establish witnesses.
We are still continuing in our attempts to locate and bring the offender or offenders to justice. There will be a continued police presence in the area conducting reassurance patrols,” Hunter said.
He appealed for anyone with information relating to the incident to come forward and speak to police.

The police also urged the public not to share images of the incident on social media, but instead to report these to the police.
The scene watch which was in place at the scene of the attack has also now been lifted, and the covered car park at Tesco has been reopened.
According to media reports from India, the victim’s India-based family members are looking into travelling to the UK and have sought the help of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. PTI

