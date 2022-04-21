India Post News Paper

UK Prime Minister visits Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad

April 21
11:15 2022
AHMEDABAD: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who landed in Ahmedabad on Thursday, visited Sabarmati Ashram.

Johnson landed in Gujarat earlier today for his two-day India visit. He was accorded a grand welcome at the airport in Ahmedabad.
During his visit to Sabarmati Ashram, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupesh Patel was present with him.

‘Guide to London’, one of the first few books written by Mahatma Gandhi which never got published will also be gifted to UK Prime Minister by Sabarmati Ashram. ‘The Spirit’s Pilgrimage’, the autobiography of Madeleine Slade or Mirabehn who became Mahatma Gandhi’s disciple will be gifted to Boris Johnson by Sabarmati Ashram.

Johnson’s two-day visit to India will focus on stepping up cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, giving momentum to negotiations on Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries as well as enhancing defence ties. Johnson started his visit from Ahmedabad where he is scheduled to meet with leading business group leaders and discuss the UK and India’s thriving commercial, trade, and people’s links.

This is the first time a UK Prime Minister is in Gujarat, India’s fifth-largest state and the ancestral home of around half of the British-Indian population in the UK.

Johnson will announce a slew of commercial agreements and hold bilateral discussions with a focus on the UK and India’s trade, investment and technology partnership. The British High Commission (BHC), in a statement, said Johnson will use his visit to India to boost “our collaboration with one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, slashing trade barriers for UK businesses and driving jobs and growth at home”.

The UK and Indian businesses will confirm more than Â£1 billion in new investments and export deals today in areas from software engineering to health, creating almost 11,000 jobs across the UK, added the BHC in the statement. (ANI)

AhmedabadBJPBoris JohnsonBoris Johnson Visits IndiaIndia UK RelationsIndiaFightsCoronaIndo UK TiesNarendraModipoliticalPrime Minister UKSabarmati AshramUK PM
