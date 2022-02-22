India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

UK to start ‘living with COVID’ as it lifts restrictions

UK to start ‘living with COVID’ as it lifts restrictions
February 22
13:26 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday outlined England’s roadmap to ending all legal COVID-19 restrictions and start “living with Covid,” reported CNN.

Johnson has revealed plans to end self-isolation rules and the provision of free coronavirus tests in England. Notably, this came a day after the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II testing positive for COVID-19.
Though hailing the end of restrictions, Johnson and other UK officials clarified that the pandemic is not yet over.

The British PM said that the government will continue to monitor the situation and keep certain infrastructure in place to identify any mutations of the virus as “Covid will not suddenly disappear”, reported CNN.

The end of restrictions in England will happen in a phased manner and will be subject to approval in parliament.

The legal requirement for self-isolation post a positive COVID report will end on February 24 and the vaccinated contacts of those who have tested positive will not be required to test for seven days now and unvaccinated contacts will not be required to isolate, reported CNN.

In view of the changes, the UK government will roll back some of the financial support for those who have been unable to work from home if tested positive. This will be implemented with effect from March 24.

No free rapid tests will be provided by the government from April 1.

However, the government will continue its vaccination programme and continue a domestic surveillance system that tracks the spread of the virus and sequencing that might catch any new variants, reported CNN. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
2nd Multilateral DialogueBoris JohnsonCovid Restrictions in UKIndia UK RelationsIndians in United KingdomJoe BidenLiving With CovidNarendra ModiUKUnitedKingdomUSAWhite Houseworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – February 25th 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.