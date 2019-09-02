Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

UK VCs in Delhi to explore opportunities with Indian stakeholders

September 02
16:28 2019
NEW DELHI: A delegation of vice-chancellors of 20 leading universities in the United Kingdom is in the national capital to explore opportunities of mutual interest in the higher education sector with Indian stakeholders, including the government and the institutes.

The visit is part of a higher education-focused bilateral program – UK-India Education and Research Initiative (UKIERI) – helmed by the British Council.

“Through the VC delegation, UK universities aim to work closely with Indian stakeholders in the higher education sector to further strengthen the relationship and identify shared priorities for future collaboration,” Sir Steve Smith, Chair, Universities UK International said.

“We aim to closely understand the vision and priority areas of the Indian central government, state governments and the higher education institutes to assess the role UK universities and the country more widely can play to achieve India’s goals in the context of the draft New Education Policy,” he said.

The purpose of the visit is to allow the UK vice chancellors to deliberate with key Indian stakeholders from the government, universities and relevant bodies to identify and carve out areas of mutual interest in the higher education sector in both nations.

“UKIERI is India’s first bilateral research program that enables Indian and UK governments, and their universities, to work closely in the areas of higher education that matter most to them.

“The internationalization agenda is critical to both nations and the delegation’s discussions with the Indian stakeholders will focus on outcomes related to three key areas – internationalization of higher education institutions, research collaborations and student mobility in both directions between our countries,” Director North, British Council India, Tom Birtwistle said. PTI

