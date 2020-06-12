India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

UK warns China in latest report on HK

UK warns China in latest report on HK
June 12
14:05 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON: In the latest six monthly report on Hong Kong, submitted by British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to the Parliament, the UK has directly warned China not to interfere in Hong Kong legislature elections due to take place in September, and urged Beijing to abandon its plans to impose new security laws for the cosmopolitan city state.

District elections in November last year saw a record turnout with 57 per cent of the vote going to pro-democracy candidates, and now China fears that the pro-democracy candidates will do too good in the elections and might cancel the ballot.

In some of the strongest language ever seen, Raab warned Beijing against imposing new security laws bypassing the Hong Kong legislature that would be in direct conflict with international laws.

Raab said, “Such legislation would be a clear violation of China’s international obligations, including those made under the Sino-British Joint Declaration. “The proposals also include provision for the authorities in Hong Kong to report back to Beijing on progress in pursuing national security education of its people, which is a sobering prospect.”

Accusing Beijing of treating a member of the British Foreign Office staff in a way “amounting to torture”, Raab also attacked the Xi Jinping government’s brutal treatment of Simon Cheng, a former employee of the British consulate in Hong Kong, who was kept in custody for 15 days after travelling to the mainland.

Raab added that “China has not provided an adequate response on its undertaking to investigate Cheng’s mistreatment”. Raab also reiterated his promise that British National Overseas passport holders will be entitled to a 12-month extendable visa opening a path to citizenship.

China has been under strong international pressure ever since pro-democracy protests rocked Hong Kong for most of last year. The US last month stripped Hong Kong of its special status under its law. The special status treated Hong Kong separately from Mainland China for matters concerning trade export and economics control.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will americans vote for Trump after handling of his recent issues?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    UK warns #China in latest report on HK - https://t.co/cZIPnLNuCq Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/okMGxwIJtM
    h J R

    - June 12, 2020, 8:35 am

    With spike of 10K cases #India 4th ... - https://t.co/3b9uDX3f1h Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/htevkQ29jf
    h J R

    - June 12, 2020, 8:33 am

    '#Airlines may give 2-year credit note for tickets cancelled during lockdown' - https://t.co/uebOCaHXaG Get your nâ€¦ https://t.co/nLUiIjeJap
    h J R

    - June 12, 2020, 8:31 am

    Delhi Covid situation 'horrendous, ... - https://t.co/trStvtUWf5 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/s9pfXyYD5w
    h J R

    - June 12, 2020, 8:27 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.