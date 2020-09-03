India Post News Paper

Ukraine brewery Pitched to withdraw “Kali F**kin” beer

September 03
14:51 2020
Kali Fckin beer -Brewery Ukraine

Pic of upsetting Kali Beer

Madhu Patel

CHICAGO: Hugely Upset Indians have strongly pithed Brovary (Ukraine) based Reformation Brewery to withdraw its beer “Kali F**kin IPA” named after Hindu goddess, calling it highly upsetting and disgusting. 

It is pointed out that inappropriate usage of sacred Hindu symbols or deities or concepts or icons for commercial or other agenda hurts the devotees to the core. 

The protest is led by RajanZed, president of Universal Society of Hinduism. He observed that the goddess Kali is highly revered in Hinduism and should not be used in a re-imagined version for pushing beer. Moreover, associating words like “F**kin” with a deity and linking it with an alcoholic beverage is very insensitive. 

Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.1 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought and it should not be taken frivolously. Symbols of any faith, larger or smaller, should not be mishandled, Zed noted. 

Goddess Kali, who personifies Sakti or divine energy, is widely worshipped in Hinduism. She is considered the goddess of time and change. Some Bengali poets described her as supreme deity.  

 “Kali F**kin IPA” (ABV 6.4, OG 15%, IBU 60) is described as: “an American-style IPA with a bright aroma of tropical fruits, grapefruit and lime. It will satisfy the most demanding hopheads and will not leave anyone indifferent”. 

Reformation Brewery in Brovary, eastern suburb of Ukraine’s capital Kiev, whose tagline is “Drink. Think. Enjoy.” was started in 2014. 

 

