Ukraine mobilises 1L troops amid conflict with Russia

UN Human Rights Council to hold urgent debate on Ukraine crisis on March 3 NEW YORK: The United Nations Human Rights Council on Monday (local time) said it will hold emergency debates on the ongoing situation in Ukraine in Geneva on March 3, according...

Vidyut Jammwal to host reality show ‘India’s Ultimate Warrior’ based on martial arts MUMBAI: Actor Vidyut Jammwal, who is trained in the oldest martial art form Kalaripayattu, has a surprise in store for his fans. He will be seen hosting the reality show...

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine begin in Belarus BELARUS: Negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine to resolve the ongoing conflict between the two countries began in the Gomel region of Belarus here on Monday. High-level delegations...

How IPL Has Changed The Mindset Of Players Indian Premier League, popularly known as IPL, has become a famous event among all cricket lovers. Apart from all the entertainment and actions involved in the event, it also has...

Top 7 of the Biggest USA Lotteries There are many incredible USA lotteries that you can try. There are both international ones and local ones. For the international ones, you can enter these, no matter where you...

Poonam Pandey not scared of showing her bold side on ‘Lock Upp’ MUMBAI: In the latest promo of the show ‘Lock Upp’, ‘Nasha’ actress Poonam Pandey was questioned by Kangana Ranaut about whether she admits to making adult films. Kangana says: “Do you...

Vidya Balan’s ‘Jalsa’ heads to OTT for world premiere MUMBAI: Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah-starrer drama thriller ‘Jalsa’ is set to have its world premiere on OTT. The film has been directed by Suresh Triveni and is his second...

Ukrainian delegation for talks with Russia arrives in Belarus MOSCOW: The Ukrainian delegation for talks with Russia is now in Belarus, Sputnik reported on Monday. President Volodymyr Zelensky informed through social media that the country has agreed to hold...

White House: Recent license intended to improve Afghan economy WASHINGTON: The US is seeking to help the Afghan economy to function through the resumption of regular commercial activities inside Afghanistan and with the injection of liquidity into the Afghan...

Ukraine mobilises 1L troops amid conflict with Russia KYIV: Ukraine has mobilised about 1,00,000 troops amid the conflict with Russia, Valery Zaluzhny, chief commander of the armed forces of Ukraine, said on Facebook. About half of the mobilised...

21 students stranded at Chernivtsi, narrate ordeal NEW DELHI: A group of 21 Indian students of Chernivtsi National University are still stranded in Chernivtsi, Ukraine. The students are afraid as they have been told that local autnorities...

Over 1,000 students evacuated so far, more to follow: Foreign Secy NEW DELHI: India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Sunday said that more than 1,000 Indian students have been evacuated so far and more will be airlifted by Monday via...

Jaishankar calls up Hungarian, Moldavan counterparts for extending evacuation support NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar on Sunday spoke to his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto in Hungary and expressed gratitude for providing support so far in evacuating Indians...

Modi reviews progress of evacuation of Indians from Ukraine NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening held a high-level meeting to review the progress of evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign...

Germany closes airspace to Russia NEW DELHI: Germany has announced that it would close its airspace to Russian aircraft amid Moscow’s military action in Ukraine, thus joining a growing list of European countries that have...

Braving 1 degree Celsius, Indian students find shelter in Ukraine schools NEW DELHI: Even as they keep their fingers crossed awaiting an opportunity to leave the war-torn Ukraine, scores of stranded Indian students have taken shelter in different schools across the...

CSK launch Super Kings Academy, Michael Hussey terms it ‘fantastic initiative’ CHENNAI: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be establishing Super Kings Academy – cricket coaching centres for both boys and girls. The Super Kings Academy will...

Samsung finally launches Galaxy A03 for Indian market WASHINGTON: Samsung’s Galaxy A03, which was initially announced back in November and has been available in some markets, is now officially launching for the Indian market. The device has already...

Apple’s rumoured 2022 iPhone SE might be priced at USD 300 WASHINGTON: American tech giant Apple is rumoured to return with the successor of second-gen dubbed iPhone SE on March 8 at an event where it’s also expected to announce a...