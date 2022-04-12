India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Ukraine war: Report of Mariupol chemical attack sparks US, UK concern

Ukraine war: Report of Mariupol chemical attack sparks US, UK concern
April 12
15:32 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON DC: The US and the UK have said they are looking into reports that chemical weapons have been used by Russian forces attacking the Ukrainian port of Mariupol. Ukraine’s Azov regiment has said three soldiers were injured by “a poisonous substance” in an attack on Monday.

CricEx Khelo Aur Jeeto - Play Now

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said officials were working to “urgently” investigate what she called “a callous escalation” of the war, the BBC reported. The Pentagon called the potential use of the weapons “deeply concerning”. Western nations have warned that the use of chemical weapons would mark a dangerous escalation of the conflict and have pledged to take firm action if Russia carries out such attacks.

Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said the government was investigating the allegations, adding that early assumptions suggested phosphorous ammunition had been used.

On Tuesday, pro-Russian separatist forces in Donetsk denied carrying out the attack. The Azov battalion, which has been heavily involved in fighting in Mariupol and has strong ties to the far-right, wrote in a telegram post that Russian forces had dropped “a poisonous substance of unknown origin” during a drone attack at the city’s large Azovstal metals plant.

It said that its fighters had suffered minor injuries, including shortness of breath. One injured man described a “sweet-tasting” white smoke covering an area of the plant after an explosion. Another said he felt immediately unable to breathe and had collapsed with “cotton legs”.

The reported incident — which the BBC cannot independently verify — came hours after a spokesperson for the Moscow-backed Donetsk People’s Republic urged Russia to bring in “chemical forces” to the besieged south-eastern city.

Eduard Basurin told Russian state TV the remaining Ukrainian forces in Mariupol were entrenched at the Azovstal plant and that Russia should encircle it and “smoke out the moles”.

Speaking on Monday evening, President Volodymyr Zelensky said any use of chemical weapons would mark a “new stage of terror against Ukraine” and called on Western nations to arm his forces with the weapons needed to defend his country.

“Unfortunately, we are not getting as much as we need to end this war sooner,” Zelensky said. I am sure that we will get almost everything we need, but not only time is being lost. The lives of Ukrainians are being lost — lives that can no longer be returned.” UK Defence Minister James Heappey ruled nothing out in terms of a Western response if a chemical attack was confirmed. “There are some things that are beyond the pale, and the use of chemical weapons will get a response and all options are on the table for what that response could be,” he said.

Earlier in March, US President Joe Biden said NATO “would respond” if Russia used chemical weapons in Ukraine.

“The nature of the response would depend on the nature of the use,” he added.

Also ReadUS rejects Russian, Chinese claims of biological weapons being used in Ukraine

Comments

comments

Tags
Joe BidenMariupol chemical attackMoscowRussiaRussian ForcesRussian President Vladimir PutinRussiaUkraineConflictUkraine CrisisUkraine WarUS National Security CouncilUS Russia RelationsUSAVladimir PutinWhite Houseworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – April 08th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.