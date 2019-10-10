Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Ukraine’s Zelensky denies Trump tried to ‘blackmail’ him

Ukraine’s Zelensky denies Trump tried to ‘blackmail’ him
October 10
16:31 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KIEV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied Thursday that Donald Trump tried to blackmail him by withholding military aid to Kiev in a phone call between the two leaders.

“There was no blackmail,” the comedian-turned-politician told a news conference. A transcript of the phone conversation showed Trump asked Zelensky to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.

The US president’s request that Zelensky probe the activities of Joe Biden’s son Hunter has sparked an impeachment probe in the US, with the Democrats looking into whether Trump used a delayed aid package as leverage.

Trump wanted Kiev to investigate Hunter Biden’s activities in Ukrainian gas firm Burisma.

“The story with Burisma has nothing to do with weapons,” Zelensky told the press conference, held in a Kiev food court.

The sole aim of the phone call, he said, was to plan a meeting with Trump.
He added that there were no “conditions” from the US side to set up the meeting.
“We just wanted to establish relations,” he said.

Text messages released by Democrats show Kurt Volker, Trump’s former US special envoy to Ukraine, telling a top Zelensky aide that he should open an investigation in return for a visit to Washington.

Opponents of Trump say the president used promised financial aid as leverage over the Ukrainian leader in a bid to pressure him into launching an investigation into Biden.

Following the phone call, Zelensky said his defence minister told him “there is a problem, the money has been blocked.” But he said the issue was not discussed in the phone call with Trump.

Zelensky said the phone call will not affect relations between Washington and Kiev.

Trump alleges that Joe Biden tried to block a Ukraine corruption probe into his son’s business partner, a Ukraine gas tycoon.

Burisma says it is the largest private producer of natural gas and one of Ukraine’s leading gas groups. (AFP)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Is Pakistan right to charge 'service fee' from Sikh Pilgrims

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

#Ukraine's #Zelensky denies Trump tried to '#Blackmail' him - https://t.co/wyHed9yyBP Get your news featured use… https://t.co/BgJHjdl8G1
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 10, 2019, 11:01 am

Imran Khan likely to visit Saudi, #Iran to defuse Middle East tensions - https://t.co/c4dPXzj1NW Get your news fea… https://t.co/dI5kVtOMR6
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 10, 2019, 10:59 am

If Xi says China is watching Kashmir, then why does PM not ... - https://t.co/kssadRXHLt Get your news featured us… https://t.co/bEo3GHYy4p
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 10, 2019, 10:57 am

Govt to form empowered group to #Privatise 150 trains, 50 rly stations - https://t.co/iox26H7V8e Get your news fea… https://t.co/BsksWW1HEM
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 10, 2019, 10:55 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.