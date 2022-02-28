Ukrainian delegation for talks with Russia arrives in Belarus

MOSCOW: The Ukrainian delegation for talks with Russia is now in Belarus, Sputnik reported on Monday.

President Volodymyr Zelensky informed through social media that the country has agreed to hold talks with Russia at Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

Earlier Volodymyr Zelensky had rejected Russia’s offer to hold negotiations in Belarus, suggesting alternative cities, including Budapest and Warsaw for talks, Xinhua news agency reported.

He made the remarks in a video address posted on his Telegram channel on Sunday shortly after the Kremlin announced that a Russian delegation has arrived in Belarus and will be ready to negotiate with Ukraine in the city of Gomel.

He said Ukraine is ready for talks with Russia, but Belarus is not an option because Russia has been carrying out some of its attacks from Belarus. “We’re saying no to Minsk. Other cities can be a place to meet,” he said.

“We want peace, we want to meet, we want the end of the war… Any other city would suit us, any country, from whose territory missiles are not launched at us,” Zelensky said, adding that Ukraine has proposed meeting in other countries such as Poland, Hungary, Turkey and Azerbaijan, but Russia has so far refused.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a delegation, including representatives of the Foreign Ministry, the Defence Ministry and other government agencies has arrived in Belarus.

Peskov said Russia warned Ukraine that it would not suspend military operations during any potential talks.

