India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s ‘Servant of the People’ series returns to Netflix

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s ‘Servant of the People’ series returns to Netflix
March 17
11:14 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s series ‘Servant of the People’, which inspired him to enter into politics, is back for streaming on Netflix in the US.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the satirical series originally streamed on Netflix from 2017 to 2021.
‘Servant of the People’ follows a teacher (Zelenskyy) who unexpectedly becomes president after a rant against corruption goes viral on social media.

The show ran for three seasons and ended when Zelenskyy decided to run for President of Ukraine in 2019 under the banner of a new political party floated by him ‘Servant of the People’.

After much demand from the public due to ongoing Russia’s military operations in Ukraine and the heroism of Zelenskyy in defending his country, Netflix is currently streaming the series for its US subscribers. Russia launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24 which was condemned by the Western nations.

Zelenskyy, recently addressed the US Congress, virtually. The President called on the United States to do more to help Ukraine in its “darkest time”, according to a media report.

“In the darkest time for our country, for the whole Europe, I call on you to do more. New packages of sanctions are needed, constantly, every week until the Russian military machine stops. Restrictions are needed for everyone on whom this unjust regime is based,” CNN quoted Zelenskyy as saying.

The Ukrainian President received a standing ovation from the US lawmakers both at the beginning and the conclusion of his address. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressbollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentHollywoodmoviesNetflixRussia Ukraine ConflictServant of the PeopleServant of the People ImdBServant of the People Rotten TomatoesUkraine
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – March 18th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SHANFOODS

Shan Foods

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

Find the bestÂ online casinos at 7Jackpots and play Indias most popular casinos games for real money!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.