Ultimate betrayal: Kamal Haasan on India not voting against SL

CHENNAI: Superstar turned politician and chief of Makkal Needhi Maiam(MNM) Kamal Haasan on Thursday said India not voting in the resolution against Sri Lanka at the 46th General Council of the UNHRC was “ultimate betrayal”.

He said in a tweet, “Six countries, including the UK had called on the United Nations to hold a proper inquiry into Sri Lanka’s human rights abuses and moved a resolution in the UN Human Rights Council against the Sri Lankan government.

“The demand of the Tamil diaspora is to bring Sri Lanka before the International Court of Justice and punish them for war crimes. While the world Tamil’s were expecting India to support and vote against Sri Lanka in the resolution, we abstained from voting..

“This is the betrayal of Tamils and Tamil interests by the Government of India,” the super star said.

A total of 22 countries of the 47-member council voted in favour of the resolution against Sri Lanka and 11 nations, including China, Russia, Pakistan and Bangladesh voted against it. The 14 member nations abstained from voting, including India, Nepal and Japan.

