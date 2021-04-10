India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

UN chief applauds IMF, World Bank measures to address COVID-related debt crises

UN chief applauds IMF, World Bank measures to address COVID-related debt crises
April 10
11:41 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

UNITED NATIONS: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the steps announced by the International Monetary and Finance Committee (IMFC) and the World Bank Group Development Committee to address debt crises and other financial distress to economies arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued via his spokesperson on Friday, the UN chief said developing economies had struggled to secure enough financial resources to cope with the onset of the coronavirus crisis, “let alone to recover from it”, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since the beginning of the crisis, the secretary-general has called for liquidity, the statement continued, through a large issuance of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) – an instrument created by the International Monetary Fund to help supplement cash reserves – for those most in need, and a reallocation of unused SDRs.

The top UN official has proposed a “three-phased approach to address debt burdens: a debt standstill, targeted debt relief for the most vulnerable, and a reform of the international debt architecture.”

The secretary-general welcomed the IMF committee’s “concrete calls” for a new allocation of SDRs, and voluntary reallocations to countries in need. He said he was encouraged by the support given for the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI), which has provided 5 billion U.S. dollars in temporary relief for vulnerable countries, and for the Common Framework for Debt Treatments, agreed by the G20 economies.

“Debt standstills and relief must be extended to countries that need it most – including middle income countries, which are home to more than 60 percent of the world’s poor – without creating stigma or compromising their sovereign ratings,” said the statement.

Reforming the international debt architecture is also critical, said the UN chief, noting that a debt crisis amidst the Covid-19 emergency “would put the Sustainable Development Goals out of reach.”

This week’s discussions on the international debt architecture are a major step in the right direction, he added.

The secretary-general called on all countries and institutions to join in a global effort to “rethink the principles underpinning today’s debt architecture, and urged action to “complement existing instruments with more effective debt crisis resolution mechanisms.”

He expressed great encouragement over the IMF’s and World Bank’s emphasis on a sustainable, inclusive, smart and green recovery.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

youtube-subscribe-png

E-paper Latest Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA Homes

SHEA Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Boomi Coffee

Best Instant Coffee in The USA

ADVERTISEMENT – MY BETTING

best indian betting sites

ADVERTISEMENT – SONA9

SONA9 Indian Betting Website

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

San Francisco launches new grant ... - https://t.co/rhpyvd1E44 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #Coronavirus #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #FinancialRelef #JoeBiden #LondonBreed #MikePompeo #Republicans
h J R

- April 10, 2021, 10:37 am

Working long hours? Keep your body, mind active - https://t.co/A859H4qh4j Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #DamageYourBody #IANSLife #Indiapost #Lifestyle #PhysicalActivity #SIDDHIJAIN #WorkFromHome #WorkingLongHours #WorlLifeBalance
h J R

- April 10, 2021, 10:34 am

Five killed in poll ... - https://t.co/yMqxSeLDC8 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AmitShahInWestBengal #BengalHateCrimes #BengalPolice #BengalPoliceCorruption #BJPBengal #BJPInBengal #Darjeeling #DemocracyInWestBengal #India #MamataBanerjee #Political #TMC
h J R

- April 10, 2021, 10:31 am

UN chief applauds IMF, #World Bank ... - https://t.co/eiKXXiCOOV Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Article370 #BJP #Erdogan #ImranKhan #IndiaATUN #JammuKashmir #Kashmir #KashmirAtUN #KashmirNews #KashmirUpdates #NarendraModi #Pakistan #SyrianConflict #Tirumurti
h J R

- April 10, 2021, 6:11 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.