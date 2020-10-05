India Post News Paper

UN chief strongly condemns suicide attack at office building in Afghanistan
October 05
11:01 2020
NEW YORK: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday (local time) strongly condemned the previous day’s car bombing at a district administrative building in Afghanistan’s province of Nangarhar.

“The secretary-general strongly condemns the suicide attack on Oct. 3 at a district administrative building in Afghanistan’s province of Nangarhar in an area where many civilians are present. Those who carry out such crimes must be held accountable,” according to a statement issued by the secretary-general’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

In the statement, the secretary-general expressed his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

“The secretary-general reiterates the urgency of achieving a peaceful settlement of the conflict. The United Nations remains committed to support the people and Government of Afghanistan in this important endeavour,” said the statement.

At least 15 people were killed and 42 others got injured in a car bombing outside a district office in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province on Saturday.

Reports have emerged that Pakistan’s premier intelligence agency ISI was involved in the car bomb explosion in Nangarhar even as the Afghan government accused the Taliban and other terrorist groups of continuing crimes against the people of Afghanistan.

“The Taliban and other terrorist groups in collusion with them continue their terrorist activities and, like today’s terrorist attack in Nangarhar, kill civilians every day and destroy public infrastructures,” according to a Presidential Palace statement reported by Tolo News. (ANI)

