Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust in Mathura stops using loudspeakers MATHURA: The Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust in Mathura has stopped using loudspeakers to broadcast prayers of Lord Shri Krishna while complying with the direction of the Uttar Pradesh government. The...

UN chief to visit Moscow to meet Putin NEW DELHI: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to visit Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Associate Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Eri Kaneko announced...

IPL 2022: It was a full toss and the umpire stuck to his decision MUMBAI: RR Skipper Sanju Samson has opined that the umpire’s refusal to check a no-ball in the final over of the thriller match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals was...

Security tightened ahead of PM Modi’s visit to J-K tomorrow JAMMU: Security arrangements have been strengthened ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir’s Palli on Sunday. The Prime Minister is scheduled to address panchayats across the...

Pakistan’s deadly air strikes increase tensions with Taliban KABUL: Border clashes and unprecedented Pakistani air strikes inside Afghanistan have increased already simmering tensions with the Taliban regime in the war-torn nation, the media reported. Pakistan launched air raids...

Who funded US lawmaker Ilhan Omar’s trip to PoK?? US didn’t? WASHINGTON: Who funded US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s visit to Pakistan and then Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK)? Her office refused to answer. “Thanks for reaching out! Unfortunately, we don’t have an official...

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna reach Manali for ‘Animal’ shoot NEW DELHI: Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna have reached Manali, Himachal Pradesh to shoot for their upcoming film ‘Animal’. Pictures of the two have been doing rounds on the internet in...

World Earth Day 2022: Make world a happier, healthier place to live NEW DELHI: Each year on April 22, the world celebrates Earth Day to create awareness about the vital need to protect our planet from pollution. By taking part in activities...

US hopes Austin’s recent talks with Chinese counterpart would lead to future dialogues WASHINGTON: The United States expects that the recent talks between US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and China’s Defense Minister Wei Fenghe will lead to future conversations, Defense Department spokesperson...

India highlights its contribution to global food security NEW YORK: Highlighting the contribution India has made towards global food security, New Delhi on Thursday (local time) said that it is a basic minimum requirement, especially when the world...

IPL 2022: CSK record most number of last-ball wins in run chase NAVI MUMBAI: Chennai Super Kings on Thursday registered the most number of last-ball wins in a run a chase in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL). Chennai achieved this...

Earth Day 2022: Google Doodle sheds light on the impact of climate change NEW DELHI: On the occasion of Earth Day 2022, Google dedicated the artwork of Google Doodle to raise awareness about climate change. The artwork showcases real time-lapse imagery from Google...

PM Modi receives UK PM Boris Johnson at Rashtrapati Bhavan NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson with a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. The UK Prime Minister, who is...

Nepal’s economy is slow but in danger: Experts KATHMANDU: Amid sluggish major macroeconomic indicators, Nepal has been facing economic challenges and hassles as per the latest central bank data. Alhough Nepal’s Finance Minister Janardan Sharma has been claiming...

Rise In Hate Crimes There are rising hate crimes all over the world, especially in US. A recent attack on two Sikh gentlemen from India, in Richmond Hills in NYC, brought back memories of...

Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates Mumbai’s first completely digital bus MUMBAI: Maharashtra State Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, on Wednesday, inaugurated the city’s first completely digital bus on the Gateway of India to Churchgate route, with a unique Tap-in Tap-out feature....

Sitharaman, US Secretary of Commerce discuss economic cooperation WASHINGTON: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday (local time) met US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and discussed ways to strengthen economic cooperation, in the bilateral and global contexts. According...

Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 358 points MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Thursday with Sensex up by 358.67 points and Nifty by 99.70 points. At 9:30 am, the BSE Sensex was up by...

Are you affected by auto-taxi strike in Delhi? Here’s how you can deal with it NEW DELHI: Auto and taxi unions in Delhi went on strike on Monday, demanding a hike in fare rates and slashing of CNG prices. While there are concerns about travelling...