Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

UN Climate Summit: New leadership group led by India, Sweden to transit into low-carbon economy

UN Climate Summit: New leadership group led by India, Sweden to transit into low-carbon economy
September 24
16:23 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: A new leadership group, to be led by India and Sweden, was announced at the United Nations Climate Action Summit to help guide the world’s heaviest greenhouse gas emitting industries towards low-carbon economy, an official of the Union Ministry of Environment said on Tuesday.

Besides India and Sweden, the other countries which are the part of the initiative include Argentina, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, South Korea and the UK, he said, adding several companies are also an active part of the group.

The new leadership group will drive transformation in hard-to-decarbonise and energy-intensive sectors.

“This global initiative will be supported by the World Economic Forum, the Energy Transitions Commission, Mission Innovation, Stockholm Environment Institute, and the European Climate Foundation among many others in an ambitious, public-private effort, to ensure heavy industries and mobility companies can find a workable pathway to deliver on the Paris Agreement,” the ministry official said.

Addressing a press conference in New York, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “The last two days have seen major takeaways, including the decision that heavy industries who are doing their bit on their own, without any external help, have decided to have a low carbon path.”

Welcoming this new public-private partnership, professor Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of World Economic Forum said, “There is a huge level of support and enthusiasm in the private sector to engage with governments and peers to reduce emissions across their operations and value chains.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing world leaders at the summit on Monday, had called for a “global people’s movement” to bring about a behavioral change to deal with climate change as he made a path-breaking pledge to more than double India’s non-fossil fuel target to 400 gigawatts. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can Modi's Houston event boost Trump's re-election chances?

  • YES (69%, 35 Votes)
  • NO (31%, 16 Votes)

Total Voters: 51

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Happy teachers day to all the teachers who somehow, somewhere not only invested their time into us but also taught… https://t.co/Ni7FTFD6O9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 5, 2019, 7:06 am

Our deepest sympathy to Shri Jagannath Mishra's family. In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with th… https://t.co/ygCPRNu1Ps
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 19, 2019, 6:12 am

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.