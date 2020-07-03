India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

UN court rejects Italy’s claim of compensation from India in 2012 naval dispute

UN court rejects Italy’s claim of compensation from India in 2012 naval dispute
July 03
11:38 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: An independent court of the United Nations has held Italy guilty of breaching India’s freedom of navigation in the 2012 naval dispute between the two countries and rejected Italy’s claim of compensation from India.

On February 15, 2012, two Indian fishermen aboard the Indian fishing vessel, St. Antony, were allegedly killed by two Italian marines aboard the Italian tanker ‘Enrica Lexie’ off the coast of Kerala. The Indian Navy intercepted the Italian tanker and detained the two marines, triggering an international conflict over legal jurisdiction and functional immunity.

The two marines were released and returned to Italy after two and four years, respectively. The Arbitral Tribunal of the United Nations was tasked to resolve the conflict over jurisdiction.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday, the government said that the Arbitral Tribunal constituted under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) in 2015 on the request of Italy in respect of the 2012 dispute upheld the conduct of the Indian authorities.

The court “held that the actions of the Italian military officers and, consequently, Italy breached India’s freedom of navigation under UNCLOS Articles 87(1)(a) and 90.”

The Tribunal observed that India and Italy had concurrent jurisdiction over the incident and a valid legal basis to institute criminal proceedings against the marines, the statement said. The court also rejected Italy’s claim of compensation for the detention of the marines.

“However, it found that the immunities enjoyed by the marines as state officials operate as an exception to the jurisdiction of the Indian courts and, hence, preclude them to judge the marines,” the Tribunal said.

The UN court took note of the commitment expressed by Italy to resume its criminal investigation into the events that led to the killing of two Indian fishermen.

The Tribunal also decided that India is entitled to payment of compensation in connection to loss of life, physical harm, material damage to property and moral harm suffered by the captain and other crew members of ‘St. Antony’. The parties involved in the case are invited to consult with each other with a view to reaching agreement on the amount of compensation due to India, the court said.

The UN court shall retain jurisdiction should either party or both parties wish to apply for a ruling from the Arbitral Tribunal in respect of the quantification of compensation due to India, the statement said. Reacting to the verdict, the government in New Delhi said that it “has taken note of the award and will be in touch with relevant entities on the matter”.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India Stop all the Aid to Nepal?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    #UN court rejects #Italy's claim of compensation from ... - https://t.co/TvQeOcY2ti Get your news featured use… https://t.co/cnxJXhCglN
    h J R

    - July 3, 2020, 6:08 am

    Eight policemen ... - https://t.co/o2TGvmvZOd Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/vv6w1qCqeq
    h J R

    - July 3, 2020, 6:04 am

    Foreign investors face ... - https://t.co/wV24FhYZoQ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CHinaIndiaFaceOff… https://t.co/pXyZx47WjS
    h J R

    - July 3, 2020, 5:59 am

    #China's CPC acting 'aggressively' in the ... - https://t.co/x7uAlRVsM8 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/5uVWsmvtAh
    h J R

    - July 3, 2020, 5:55 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.