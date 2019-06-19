UN expert calls for ‘targeted sanctions’ against Saudi crown prince GENEVA: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s “personal assets” should be targeted with sanctions until there is proof he was not responsible for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a...

Dhawan ruled out of World Cup, cover Pant drafted into India squad SOUTHAMPTON: Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan was Wednesday ruled out of the ongoing World Cup and replaced by young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant after failing to make enough recovery in a fresh...

Pompeo cancels visit to Lanka COLOMBO: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Wednesday cancelled his trip to Sri Lanka, still recovering from the Easter Sunday bombings, due to “unavoidable scheduling conflicts” during his visit to...

Guterres calls on intl community to step up response to check hate speech UNITED NATIONS: With digital technology providing new channels for hate speech to grow and reach to wider audiences at lightning speed, UN chief Antonio Guterres has called on the international...

Man worships Donald Trump in T’gana, erects statue HYDERABAD: An admirer of Donald Trump’s “strong leadership” and “bold attitude” in Telangana has erected a six-foot-tall statue of the US president at his home and worships him like a...

40% election-related news items in April were biased: Report MUMBAI: As much as 40 per cent of the election-related news published by media outlets in April were “biased”, claims a study that has deployed artificial intelligence to test the...

Judiciary should stand up to populist forces: CJI Ranjan Gogoi NEW DELHI: Stressing that independence is the soul of the judiciary, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said the institution should stand up to populist forces and protect Constitutional ethos...

Om Birla unanimously elected LS speaker, opposition urges him to be impartial NEW DELHI: NDA nominee Om Birla was on Wednesday unanimously elected speaker of the Lok Sabha with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the opposition assuring him of their whole-hearted support...

Fight over tiffin cleaning: Air India likely to ban pilots from bringing their own food on aircraft NEW DELHI: Air India is likely to ban pilots from bringing their own food onboard an aircraft, according to senior officials, in the wake of an altercation between a captain...