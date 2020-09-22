India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

UN faces crisis of confidence, must fix outdated structures: Modi

UN faces crisis of confidence, must fix outdated structures: Modi
September 22
12:34 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

UNITED NATIONS: In an under-4 minute video message, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed United Nations the mirror and urged it to take a long, hard look at its “crisis of confidence” while ratcheting up the call for a new template of multilateralism that “reflects today’s realities” on Day One of the United Nations high level week being live streamed to the world from the UN headquarters in New York City.

Modi’s remarks came at a “high-level meeting” to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations General Assembly. “We cannot fight today’s challenges with outdated structures without comprehensive reforms. The UN faces a crisis of confidence,” Modi said in a pre-recorded message that went live at 5:30 pm EST (3 a.m. IST).

“For today’s interconnected world, we need a reformed multilateralism that reflects today’s realities, gives voice to all stakeholders, addresses contemporary challenges and focuses on human welfare,” Modi said.

The introspective mood isn’t novel to the United Nations, it actually reflects the zeitgeist, even from within. On Monday, the United Nations General Assembly committed itself to put “new life” into the stalled reform of the Security Council.

Dressed in his trademark kurta and a leaf green vest with dark micro checks, Modi stood beside the Indian tricolour as he delivered his recorded remarks. Modi came in at number 104 in a line of more than 180 other country leaders who are turning up in set-piece frames to deliver more than 700 minutes of content on a single video loop for an ambient global audience.

The Indian PM’s speech was prefaced by a welcome note from TS Tirumurti, India’s permanent representative to the United Nations.

The UN marked its 75th anniversary in June this year at a scaled down event, because the coronavirus was already raging by then. About 50 countries signed on to the U.N. Charter in San Francisco on June 26, 1945.

The heady combination of telecom connectivity, teleprompters and social platforms ensured that the virtual version of the UNGA got off to a smooth start, free of the unscripted moments that neither exposed conflicts not gave leaders the chance to offer the counter-view.

Framed against carefully curated backdrops mostly highlighting country flags and sometimes a light touch of ornate interiors or soft focus, world leaders re-purposed their pet UNGA pitch while embracing the new format. Xi Jinping appeared in front of a painting of the Great Wall of China in the backdrop while Australia went with a live shot of the Sydney Opera House.

The UNGA high-level week kicked off less than 24 hours after a new flashpoint erupted between the US and the UN over Iran sanctions. US President Donald Trump was first on the speaker list for Monday but stayed away, in a snub to the United Nations which stands as a metaphor for multilateralism in the heart of Trump’s home ground New York City.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said the United Nations will not support sanctions on Iran based on the United States’ demands until he gets a green light from the Security Council.

Ã¯Â¿Â½The Trump administration has declared repeatedly since Saturday that all UN sanctions against Iran have been restored, a move that will undoubtedly stir controversy during the UN’s annual high-level meetings this week.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Is the Corona Virus a 'Bio Weapon' Deveoped By China?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    #Sikh man assaulted in ... - https://t.co/3astkPovA7 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Berkshire #BritishSikh #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
    h J R

    - September 22, 2020, 10:10 am

    Pak kills Sikhs, but funds, fuels Khalistani ... - https://t.co/SNJleGB2QK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Abductions #Canada #ImranKhan #IslamicRepublic #Khalistan #KhalistaniTerror #KhalistaniTerrorist #Killings #Pakistan #PakistaniGovt #Rapes #SikhismInDanger
    h J R

    - September 22, 2020, 10:04 am

    India threatens military aggression against ... - https://t.co/aBlfrVY1s3 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #BorderAreas #CCP #ChineseArmy #GalwanValley #GlobalTimes #ImranKhan #IndiaChinaFaceOff #IndiaChinaHeat #IndianArmy #Kashmir #LAC #Ladakh #MilitaryTalks
    h J R

    - September 22, 2020, 10:00 am

    @tandon4congress: Dr. Romesh Japra Ji is a great Indian American and one of our living icons, who has dedicated his life to humanity's service worldwide. Last 41 years of community service to everyone. @A4HindusPAC @HinduAmericans @rkjapra @Judhajit_S @BayAreaGOP @GOPLeader @HinduDharma1 https://t.co/LfayBwXMpz
    h J R

    - September 22, 2020, 8:56 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.