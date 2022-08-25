India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

UN helps cash-strapped Pakistan, Afghanistan deal with heavy flooding

UN helps cash-strapped Pakistan, Afghanistan deal with heavy flooding
August 25
15:12 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW YORK: The United Nations on Wednesday said it is helping Pakistan and Afghanistan deal with recent heavy flooding that has caused heavy casualties and material damage in both countries.

“The UN team in Pakistan is boosting support to authorities in the most affected provinces of Balochistan and Sindh. To date, the UN team has mobilized 7 million US dollars to respond to the floods and has provided 1,100 metric tons of food rations, therapeutic feed and nutritional supplements,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Addressing a press briefing, Dujarric said a response plan is being finalized to coordinate the joint response and call for further resources, following a rapid assessment.

In Afghanistan, heavy rains and flash floods over the past week have impacted several provinces, affecting more than 8,200 families. Between August 16 and 21, flash floods killed 63 people and injured 115 others, including women and children. Nearly 3,400 homes are estimated to have been damaged or destroyed.

The United Nations and humanitarian partners have deployed assessment teams to identify needs in the affected areas. The teams are providing life-saving assistance to people, including food, water and sanitation, tents, health care service, psychosocial support and other essential supplies, he said.

So far this year, 256 people have been killed by flash floods in Afghanistan, including 118 since August 1.

In the wake of massive floods across Pakistan, the Shehbaz Sharif government has launched an international appeal seeking funds for relief and rehabilitation of flood-hit people across the country.

This decision to reach out to the world was made on Tuesday during an emergency meeting to reassess the damage caused by floods and to apprise donors of the magnitude of the crisis, the Dawn newspaper reported.

During the urgent meeting, the Pak PM also appealed to the nation to extend help to the flood-stricken people as the government needs additional funds to rehabilitate the flood victims.

“The current relief operation needs Pkr 80 billion and hundreds of billions of rupees also required to overcome the losses as well as for rehabilitation of the victims,” the Pakistan prime minister said in a video message.

Divulging the details of the crisis, Shehbaz said the government was distributing Pkr 37.2 billion as cash relief whereas funds to the tune of Pkr 5 billion had “immediately” been to accelerate the rescue efforts. (ANI)

Also Read: 39 killed as flash floods, thunderstorms lash Pakistan

Comments

comments

Tags
AfghanistanAfghanistan EconomyFlood In AfghanistanFlood PakistanPakistanPakistani EconomyTaliban GovtTalibaniUnited NationsUNSC
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – August 26th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Rangbaaz

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SKY RIVER CASINOS

SkyRiver Casinos Now Open

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES

Blue Mountain Communities 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Sports

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.