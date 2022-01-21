India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

UN provides USD 32 million cash aid to Afghanistan

UN provides USD 32 million cash aid to Afghanistan
January 21
10:02 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KABUL: The United Nations has provided USD 32 million humanitarian aid in cash to Afghanistan on Thursday which was delivered to Afghanistan International Bank (AIB), local media reported.

Central Bank of Afghanistan-Da Afghanistan Bank- said that UN aid to Afghanistan is going on and they received USD 32 million in cash, Khaama Press reported.
Da Afghanistan Bank in a statement said that the amount of money was delivered to Afghanistan International Bank (AIB).

According to the statement, they welcome all those humanitarian aids efforts that bring positive changes in the lives of people in most need. The amount of money is part of the process based on which the UN provides to Afghanistan USD 20 million weekly until March 2022.

The Taliban took over control of Kabul on August 15 and following this the country has been battered by deepening economic, humanitarian and security crisis. A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban have plunged a country already suffering from high poverty levels into a full-blown economic crisis.

The international community, from governments to non-governmental organizations, has been providing various assistance to the Afghan people. (ANI)

Also Read: Violence against women, girls in Afghanistan has further increased

Comments

comments

Tags
Afghani SikhsAfghanistanAfghanistan GovtAfghanistan International BankHindu AfghanistanHindus in AfghanistanHumanitarian AidMinorities In AfghanistanSikhs In AfghanistanTalibanTaliban Takes OverUNUnited Nationsworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – January 21st, 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

She Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.