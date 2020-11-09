Uncle Balachandran happy over Kamala Harris’ victory

NEW DELHI: Kamala Harris thanked her supporters wholeheartedly when she was elected as the Vice President of the US. At the same time, Harris is still associated with her relatives in India. Her maternal uncle Gopalan Balachandran expressed happiness over her victory. He also said that “I will also visit her soon.”

56-year-old Harris of Indian origin, will also be the first woman to become Vice President of the US besides becoming the country’s first Indian-origin and first African-American Vice President. Her victory is being celebrated in Thulasedrapuram village of Thiruvar district of Tamil Nadu.

Delhi resident and maternal uncle of Harris, Balachandran expressed happiness over her victory. He told IANS that “there are no words to express happiness at this time. It is heartening when your niece has achieved such a place. I am very happy today on my niece’s victory.”

He said, “I will go to meet her in January. I hope she will do a good job for her country in future. Had my sister (Harris’ mother) been alive today, she would have been very happy, because she had a big impact on Kamala’s life.”

“For me this is a historic moment. Kamala’s life will inspire people all over the world.” Harris also remembered her deceased mother after her victory. She thanked her mother and expressed happiness. She said, “when my mother came from India, she may not have thought about this moment.”

California Senator Harris will also be the first US Vice President of South Asian descent. This is the first time a woman of South Asian descent will serve in a top position in the US government.

