Under fire from Shiv Sena, Sonu Sood meets Thackerays

Under fire from Shiv Sena, Sonu Sood meets Thackerays
June 08
11:41 2020
MUMBAI: Under fire from the Shiv Sena, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood – who has shot into limelight for organizing buses and flight for migrants – called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here late on Sunday.

The meeting – also attended by Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray – came after Sood was labelled as a ‘mahatma’ for his services to the migrants’ cause. The Sena has alleged it as a move to show the Maharashtra government in poor light even as ruling Nationalist Congress Party leader and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh lauded the actor.

Earlier, Sood had met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Sood has organised dozens of buses for stranded migrants and at least two flights to various destinations in India, earning accolades. The meeting with the Thackerays was described as a courtesy call by Sood.

