Unemployed Dubai-based Indian wins $1mn in raffle DUBAI: An unemployed Indian expat from Kerala, who lost his job in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, won $1 million at the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire Draw, a...

‘Mutant Covid-19 strain in UK doesn’t appear to be deadlier’ WASHINGTON: Indian-American Vivek Murthy, US President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee for Surgeon General, has said that the highly infectious new mutant Covid-19 strain discovered in Britain, does not appear to be any...

India suspends flights from UK till Dec 31 NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Civil Aviation has suspended all flights from the UK to India till December 31 in the wake of the new mutant strain of novel coronavirus. The...

Automated systems flagged ‘Kisan Ekta Morcha’ page: Facebook NEW DELHI: A day after facing flak for briefly blocking the “Kisan Ekta Morcha” page on Facebook, the social networking giant on Monday said that the action was taken after...

Nepal enters politics of disarray, uncertainty, confusion KATHMANDU: With the sudden dissolution of the House of Representatives of Nepal’s Federal Parliament by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, the Himalayan nation has now entered a stage of confusion,...

Border killings can stop if people stop entering India: BGB chief DHAKA: In a bid to stop border killings, Border Guard Bangladesh Director General, Major General Md Shafeenul Islam on Sunday called on residents of frontier areas not to trespass into...

COVID-19: Heart disease related avoidable deaths caused due to lower hospital visit rates LONDON: A new study led by UCL researchers has found out that during the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, lower rates of hospital attendance for urgent heart problems may...

NZ vs PAK: Powerplay cost us the game, says Shadab Khan HAMILTON: Pakistan stand-in skipper Shadab Khan has said visitors failing to capitalise the powerplay phase cost them the second T20I against New Zealand here at the Seddon Park on Sunday....

We must keep humanism at core of our policies: PM Modi NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for keeping humanism at the core of policies adding that the discussions pertaining to global growth cannot happen only between a...

With 24,337 new cases, India’s COVID-19 tally reaches 1,00,55,560 cases NEW DELHI: With 24,337 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 count has reached 1,00,55,560 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Monday....

Pompeo says ‘Iran-Backed’ forces behind Baghdad Green Zone Attack WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Sunday accused “Iran-backed militias” of carrying out the Sunday rocket attack on the Green Zone in Iraq’s capital, Baghdad. “The United States...

William Friedkin refutes rumours of ‘Exorcist’ remake WASHINGTON: Putting an end to speculations around the remake of the horror classic ‘The Exorcist’, filmmaker William Friedkin recently revealed that he is not attached to any such remake. According to...

Slight relief likely from severe cold wave conditions over northwest India NEW DELHI: Northwest India is likely to experience relief from the severe cold conditions soon as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a gradual rise in minimum and maximum temperatures...

Amit Shah concludes his two-day visit to West Bengal, departs for Delhi DURGAPUR: Concluding his two-day visit to West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah departed for Delhi from Durgapur here on Sunday night. Shah’s much-anticipated visit to the state began on Saturday....

Only Rahul Gandhi can ‘restore’ democracy in India, says TPCC HYDERABAD: In a letter to Congress’ Interim President Sonia Gandhi, leaders of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) have expressed their belief in Rahul Gandhi stating that only he can “restore”...

Worst is over concerning Covid-19 in India, but precautions still needed: Harsh Vardhan NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that the worst is over concerning coronavirus in the country but people still need to follow Covid appropriate behaviour...

Indo-Japan Samwad Conference contributes to discourses on furthering global peace: PM Modi NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the 6th Indo-Japan Samwad Conference at 9:30 am on Monday. Ahead of the conference, Prime Minister Modi said that this...

PM Modi proposes library for traditional Buddhist literature, scriptures in India NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday proposed to create a library of traditional Buddhist literature and scriptures adding that India would be happy to host the facility and...

Is stage set for Rahul Gandhi’s return as Congress chief? NEW DELHI: Ahead of the crucial election for the Congress chief’s post, Sonia Gandhi in a meeting with party leaders has tried to partially defuse the tension simmering internally and...