India likely to witness sharp spike in COVID cases in coming days; vaccination must to contain virus spread: Expert NEW DELHI: With the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, India is likely to witness a sharp spike in the number of cases in the coming days, however,...

TATA to replace Vivo as title sponsor of IPL NEW DELHI: The Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Brijesh Patel on Tuesday confirmed that TATA will replace VIVO as the main sponsor for the upcoming edition of the tournament. “Yes,...

Madagascar Prime Minister reviews bilateral ties with India Antananarivo: Indian Ambassador in Madagascar Abhay Kumar on Tuesday attended a review meeting over the progress in bilateral ties between New Delhi and Antananarivo, according to the Embassy of India...

Embassy of India in Antananarivo celebrates World Hindi Day 2022 ANTANANARIVO: World Hindi Day was celebrated at the Embassy of India Antananarivo on January 10 and was attended by members of Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC), the Indian Council...

Squid Game’s Oh Young-soo wins Golden Globe best-supporting actor award SEOUL: Netflix series ‘Squid Game’s actor Oh Young-soo (78) has won the Best Supporting Actor award in the US Golden Globe Awards for the first time as a Korean actor....

UNESCO to publish Hindi descriptions of India’s World Heritage Sites on WHC website FRANCE: On the occasion of World Hindi Day on January 10, the Director of World Heritage Centre has informed the Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO, Paris that UNESCO’s World...

Arvind Kejriwal to address press conference on COVID-19 today NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a press conference on the COVID-19 situation at noon today amid the spike in coronavirus cases. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national...

Old & New: How Navneet Kalraâ€™s Khan Chacha is hopping on the tech modernization bandwagon An iconic name in the Indian hospitality industry, Khan Chacha restaurant does not need any introduction. The place is synonymous with Mughlai street food in India, and the fact that...

India begins administering COVID-19 vaccine ‘precaution dose’ to 60+ age group NEW DELHI: The administration of ‘precaution dose’ of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare, frontline workers and those above 60 years in the country is set to begin on Monday. The online...

NZ vs Ban, 2nd Test: Latham, Boult and Southee help hosts dominate (Stumps, Day 2) CHRISTCHURCH: Tom Latham’s 252-run knock backed up by a dominant bowling performance helped New Zealand dismantle Bangladesh on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test here at the Hagley Oval,...

Punjab polls: No alliance with AAP, says Samyukta Samaj Morcha CHANDIGARH: Samyukta Samaj Morcha president Balbir Singh Rajewal on Sunday said that they will not form an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Punjab Assembly polls which...

Nine children among 19 dead in massive fire at New York building NEW YORK: At least 19 people including nine children were killed after a major fire broke out in a residential apartment building in the Bronx in New York City on...

Jeremy Strong takes home Golden Globe for his powerful performance in ‘Succession’ WASHINGTON: ‘Succession’ star Jeremy Strong took home the Golden Globe for best actor in a drama series for his performance as Kendall in the HBO series. The actor was competing...

With AQI at 53, Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘satisfactory’ category NEW DELHI: The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Monday with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 53, according to the...

India reports over 1,79 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally reaches 4,033 NEW DELHI: India reported 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 13.29 per cent, according to the Ministry of...

Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin’s ‘Looop Lapeta’ to release on Netflix on February 4 MUMBAI: February 2022 will surely start on a great note for actor Taapsee Pannu’s fans as her film ‘Looop Lapeta’ is scheduled to hit Netflix next month. On Saturday, Taapsee...

Foreign funding: Imran Khan should be exposed before nation: Nawaz Sharif ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif directed his party workers to not let Imran Khan off the hook after a report of the Election...

Ashes, 4th Test: Smith, Labuschagne at crease as Australia extend lead to 188 (Lunch, Day 4) SYDNEY: David Warner and Marcus Harris might have lost their wickets but Marnus Labuschagne scored briskly as Australia extended its lead to 188 in the morning session on Day 4...

Delhi witnesses best Air Quality after months as heavy rain lashes city NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality improved from ‘poor’ category to ‘moderate’ with Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 132 as the capital city and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy rainfall...