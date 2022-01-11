India Post News Paper

UNESCO to publish Hindi descriptions of India’s World Heritage Sites on WHC website

January 11
11:41 2022
FRANCE: On the occasion of World Hindi Day on January 10, the Director of World Heritage Centre has informed the Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO, Paris that UNESCO’s World Heritage Centre has agreed to publish Hindi descriptions of India’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites on WHC website.

Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO, Paris organized the virtual celebration of World Hindi Day on January 10, 2022.
Minister of State of External Affairs and culture, Meenakshi Lekhi gave a video message on World Hindi Day and emphasized the importance of Hindi.

India’s ambassador/permanent representative to UNESCO, Vishal V. Sharma also highlighted the key points that Hindi attained during the last 75 years of India’s independence.

For the celebrations, the delegation has received short videos on this occasion from Assistant-Director Generals for Education, Social and Human Sciences, Culture, Communication and Information and Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic.

The Ambassadors/ permanent Delegates to UNESCO from Angola, Bangladesh, Brazil, Ecuador, France, Greece, Iran, Japan, Mongolia, Palestine, Republic of Korea, Palestine, Russian Federation, Sri Lanka, St. Kitts and Nevis, Vietnam also sent the video message on World Hindi Day.

Embassies / High commissions, Consulate Generals of India in Canberra, Wellington Georgetown, Doha, London, Riyadh, Washington D.C., Male, Kathmandu, Colombo, Kuwait, Windhoek, Suriname, Nairobi, Dar es Salaam, Dushanbe, Port Luis, Johannesburg and Gaborone also celebrated the occasion by sending the videos. (ANI)

