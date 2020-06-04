India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Unexpected Connections announces virtual fundraiser

Unexpected Connections announces virtual fundraiser
June 04
15:06 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

unexpactedIndia Post News Service

LONG BEACH, CA: On Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 4 pm – 10 pm, Unexpected Connections, an event series that brings together inventive people across many industries, will take a new form as a virtual fundraiser for COVID-19 relief efforts. Global luminaries, industry leaders, and curious creators from different disciplines will join the event via live stream in making an impact on our creative community.

In November 2018, Unexpected Connections took place at the Long Beach Convention Center with sessions including artist David Choe talking about trying to be a better person; activist Helen Zia, and journalist Madeleine Brand discussing the goals of journalism; designer Kenya Hara on confronting the unknown, and more. Over 300 attendees participated in the full-day event, coming away challenged to reconsider preconceived notions and engage with complex ideas in greater depth.

Unexpected Connections, produced by Intertrend and MAEKAN, fosters conversations that become collaborations and ideas that become a movement. They bring the most interesting people to the podium, the most fascinating audience to the floor, and potential energy to reality. As COVID-19 continues to affect all communities, including those in the creative field, the organizers made the decision to make the event virtual in order to connect with their audience at this unprecedented time in history.

Unexpected Connections 2020 is about things adding up.

Amidst high volatility and uncertainty, it is time to believe that individual contribution, big or small, all matter. Profits from donations raised will be divided evenly among the speakers’ charities of choice. Speakers this year include:

  • David Choe, artist
  • John C. Jay, President of Global Creative at Fast Retailing
  • Jasper Wong, founder of Pow! Wow! Worldwide
  • Decatur Dan, founder of Where It’s Greater
  • Karen Rosenkranz, author of City Quitters
  • Kristen Kish, Top Chef winner, Arlo Grey restaurateur
  • Lilian Martinez, artist behind BFGF
  • Carmen Chan, photographer
  • Jason Mayden, founder of Super Heroic
  • James Whitner, owner of The Whitaker Group (Social Status, A Ma Maniere, A.P.B.)
  • Evan Kleiman, chef, author, and host of Good Food on KCRW
  • Craig Mod, author of Koya Bound, Arts Space Tokyo

“The pandemic gave us an opportunity to revisit what one of our speakers, John Jay brought up, “Unlearn to Relearn,” at our 2018 inaugural event in an entirely different light. We knew it couldn’t just be a regular conversation just done virtually this year. We also wanted to do our part in contributing to the Covid-19 Relief. “It All Adds Up” is not just the theme for Unexpected Connections 2020, it is also a reminder for all of us that we cannot be paralyzed by the unknown. We must take action.” – Julia Huang, CEO of Intertrend Communications

About Intertrend Communications:

Intertrend is a multicultural agency that understands the intersection of cultures, emerging trends, and the interaction between brands and consumers.

About Unexpected Connections:

Unexpected Connections brings together inventive people thinking across industries and bringing positive change — all those who are seeing, making, and facilitating unexpected connections.

About MAEKAN:

MAEKAN is a content platform, a network of global creators, and original storytelling at its purest — covering fashion, art, tech, music, food, and more, through captivating audio, engaging words, and beautiful visuals.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should americans stop buying China-Made products?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @indiatvnews: India pledges USD 15 million for global vaccine alliance Gavi https://t.co/8oDMDRX4O9
    h J R

    - June 4, 2020, 5:46 pm

    US envoy to India apologizes for ... - https://t.co/6JWpDHOVoG Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/7jLYu2YOMG
    h J R

    - June 4, 2020, 12:52 pm

    #India, #Australia sign maritime cooperation in ... - https://t.co/8NttO4L8UW Get your news featured use… https://t.co/vshqg3N6FU
    h J R

    - June 4, 2020, 12:50 pm

    Emergency air strip ... - https://t.co/yEy7Mlp5uV Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AkshaiChin… https://t.co/U6xCpyyM03
    h J R

    - June 4, 2020, 12:47 pm

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.