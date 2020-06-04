Unexpected Connections announces virtual fundraiser

India Post News Service

LONG BEACH, CA: On Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 4 pm – 10 pm, Unexpected Connections, an event series that brings together inventive people across many industries, will take a new form as a virtual fundraiser for COVID-19 relief efforts. Global luminaries, industry leaders, and curious creators from different disciplines will join the event via live stream in making an impact on our creative community.

In November 2018, Unexpected Connections took place at the Long Beach Convention Center with sessions including artist David Choe talking about trying to be a better person; activist Helen Zia, and journalist Madeleine Brand discussing the goals of journalism; designer Kenya Hara on confronting the unknown, and more. Over 300 attendees participated in the full-day event, coming away challenged to reconsider preconceived notions and engage with complex ideas in greater depth.

Unexpected Connections, produced by Intertrend and MAEKAN, fosters conversations that become collaborations and ideas that become a movement. They bring the most interesting people to the podium, the most fascinating audience to the floor, and potential energy to reality. As COVID-19 continues to affect all communities, including those in the creative field, the organizers made the decision to make the event virtual in order to connect with their audience at this unprecedented time in history.

Unexpected Connections 2020 is about things adding up.

Amidst high volatility and uncertainty, it is time to believe that individual contribution, big or small, all matter. Profits from donations raised will be divided evenly among the speakers’ charities of choice. Speakers this year include:

David Choe, artist

John C. Jay, President of Global Creative at Fast Retailing

Jasper Wong, founder of Pow! Wow! Worldwide

Decatur Dan, founder of Where It’s Greater

Karen Rosenkranz, author of City Quitters

Kristen Kish, Top Chef winner, Arlo Grey restaurateur

Lilian Martinez, artist behind BFGF

Carmen Chan, photographer

Jason Mayden, founder of Super Heroic

James Whitner, owner of The Whitaker Group (Social Status, A Ma Maniere, A.P.B.)

Evan Kleiman, chef, author, and host of Good Food on KCRW

Craig Mod, author of Koya Bound, Arts Space Tokyo

“The pandemic gave us an opportunity to revisit what one of our speakers, John Jay brought up, “Unlearn to Relearn,” at our 2018 inaugural event in an entirely different light. We knew it couldn’t just be a regular conversation just done virtually this year. We also wanted to do our part in contributing to the Covid-19 Relief. “It All Adds Up” is not just the theme for Unexpected Connections 2020, it is also a reminder for all of us that we cannot be paralyzed by the unknown. We must take action.” – Julia Huang, CEO of Intertrend Communications

About Intertrend Communications:

Intertrend is a multicultural agency that understands the intersection of cultures, emerging trends, and the interaction between brands and consumers.

About Unexpected Connections:

Unexpected Connections brings together inventive people thinking across industries and bringing positive change — all those who are seeing, making, and facilitating unexpected connections.

About MAEKAN:

MAEKAN is a content platform, a network of global creators, and original storytelling at its purest — covering fashion, art, tech, music, food, and more, through captivating audio, engaging words, and beautiful visuals.

