Unified consciousness and world civilization

Human life is a unique blessing for linking soul with God, the omnipresent mainstream of consciousness. Great philosopher saint Augustine of Hippo writes, “Restless are our souls, until they rest in Thee my God”. On his death bed renowned philosopher Oscar Wilde asked, “Why has destruction such a fascination?” And he himself answered, “We are no longer captains of our souls.” As we cannot think of using pen without ink within, we cannot think of world civilization without enlightenment of soul within!

A Spiritual Issue

True religion is a vehicle of spiritual enlightenment, social consciousness and cultural values that are best suited to address the problems of life. It was exactly this kind of religion in his mind when William Burke claimed that the religion is the foundation of Republic of Mankind, the basis on which all true Civil Governments rest, and from which power derives its authority, laws their efficiency and both their sanction.

Culture sans consciousness

Death of body is not such a great loss as the death of conscience. After afflicting the conscience, the virus spreads to the head and heart with greed and graft. The virus may not cause physical death, but it causes the death of all human values and whatever is good and virtuous. Such a culture cannot promote unified consciousness as the bedrock of world civilization.

Civilization is another name of humanism, which is the outcome of spiritual awakening. Therefore, world civilization has not to be merely collective but the unified consciousness essentially born out of actual knowledge of one God for all, which results spontaneously and simultaneously in the sense of organic unity of mankind. It is like blood relationship. It means humanity is of each other whether you are a Christian, Jew, Muslim or a Hindu. We desperately need the feeling of cosmic kinship that inherently results from the realization of One Source.

Quantum Austrian Physicist Erwin Schrodinger is known for the phrase, “The total number of minds in the universe is one. In fact, consciousness is a singularity phasing within all beings”. The phrase implies that apparent multiplicity of minds is just an illusion and that there is only one mind or one consciousness that expresses itself in a myriad of ways. “On the same point, Max Planck says, “I regard consciousness as fundamental; I regard matter as derivative from consciousness.

One religion for all

The concept of one God for all foresees the idea of one religion for all that suits the whole human race. The Sant Nirankari Mission has succeeded in achieving this objective through a living revelation of Fatherhood of God, the central seed of all religions, ruling out any question of religious conversion.

Albert Einstein told us that, “everything is energy”; that “a human being is a part of the whole called by us [the] Universe”. He says, Universal Mind goes by many names viz. Unified Field, Universal Consciousness and in religion we call upon God who Himself goes by many names – Jehovah, Allah and Brahman etc.

Each and every one of us is a manifestation of this single Universal Consciousness. We are all connected – not only to each other but also to all of Nature and to everything in the Universe.

Connect with unified consciousness (God) is normally understood as meditation. But it does not need any meditative process. It needs getting a connect with True Master (Sat guru) who reveals God with a combination of spoken words and practical hint about the Omnipresent God. Arjuna did not meditate or do any practice. He just listened and accepted whatever Lord Krishna told him. Once we know and experience God, His remembrance becomes spontaneous and natural process. Our walking, talking, eating and sleeping in God would all turn meditative in true essence. Spirituality essentially means to “Know One, Believe in One and Become One. Satguru is the oldest and newest in the world like day and night following each other and still ever new. (Athrava Veda 10:8:13).

Her Holiness Satguru Sudiksha Ji Maharaj, the Spiritual Head of the Mission says, “Life gets a meaning, if it is lived for others”. It combines the theory of mutual relationship through spiritual awakening with the innate spirit of living for others, blossoming world civilization in full spring.

