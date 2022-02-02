India Post News Paper

Union Budget 2022-23 is step towards making modern India: PM Modi

February 02
11:48 2022
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Union Budget 2022-23 has several important provisions to take India forward in the direction of modernity.

While addressing a programme on Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha, the Prime Minister said, “Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman comprehensively explained the Budget in a timely manner given its vastness.”

“This Union Budget has several important provisions to take India forward in the direction of modernity. It is very important for us to make a self-reliant and modern India. This Budget has several important provisions to take India forward in the direction of modernity. India’s economy is expanding continuously due to the decisions taken in the last 7 years,” added PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said that today the world’s perspective of looking at India has changed a lot and now, the world wants to see a stronger India.

“Indian economy is at a turning point. There is a possibility of a new world order post-COVID pandemic. Today, the world’s perspective of looking at India has changed a lot. Now, the world wants to see a stronger India,” he pointed out.

While addressing BJP workers and leaders, the Prime Minister said, “With the world’s changed perspective towards India, it is imperative for us to take the country forward at a rapid pace by strengthening our economy.”

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled Union Budget 2022-23 on Tuesday. (ANI)

