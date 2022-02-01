India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Union Budget 2022-23 seeks to lay foundation for India’s growth over next 25 years

Union Budget 2022-23 seeks to lay foundation for India’s growth over next 25 years
February 01
15:07 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Union Budget 2022-23 will lay the foundation for India’s economic growth and expansion for the next 25 years, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the budget in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

“This Union Budget seeks to lay the foundation and give a blueprint of the economy over Amrit Kal of next 25 years – from India at 75 to India at 100,” Sitharaman said while presenting her fourth union budget.
She said India is in a strong position to withstand future challenges.

The Finance Minister said the government’s focus will continue on boosting public investment to modernise infrastructure.

One of the priority areas of the government in the coming years would be the PM Gati Shakti programme. Seven engines of the PM Gati Shakti initiative are roads, Railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways and logistics infra.

Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for achieving Aatmanirbhar Bharat has received an excellent response, with the potential to create 60 lakh new jobs and additional production of 30 lakh crore during the next five years, she said. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
Budget 2022Budget 2022 datesBudget 2022 ExpectationsBudget 2022 IndiaBudget 2022 SessionEconomyNarendra ModiRam Nath KovindTechbiz
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – January 28th 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

She Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.