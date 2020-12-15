India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Union Cabinet to meet on December 16

Union Cabinet to meet on December 16
December 15
11:18 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held on Wednesday via video conferencing.

“Union Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held at 11:25 hours tomorrow, via video conferencing,” an official said on Tuesday.
The meeting is scheduled to be held amidst the farmers’ protest across the Delhi border.

At the last meeting on December 9, the Union Cabinet gave a nod for Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY) to boost employment in the formal sector and incentivise the creation of new employment opportunities during the COVID-19 recovery phase under Atmanirbhar Bharat Package 3.0. (ANI)

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Question for the week Do you think Sonia or Rahul Gandhi will step down?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTRY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Harris makes history as 1st ... - https://t.co/VQC8il9yNX Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericanElectedUSVP #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
    h J R

    - December 15, 2020, 11:08 am

    Farmers protest may impact ... - https://t.co/HgnymOo4iv Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiBorders #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FarmersProtestDelhi #FrmLaws #HarsimratKaurBadal #India
    h J R

    - December 15, 2020, 11:01 am

    PM Johnson's presence on ... - https://t.co/U0W3pnCcFQ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BorisJohnson #Britain #England #JointTerrorismAnalysisCentre #London #PMJohnson #RepublicDayParade #RishiSunak #RIshiSUnakHometown #RishiSunakNetWorth #RishiSunakPhotos
    h J R

    - December 15, 2020, 10:56 am

    #VHP to launch crowd funding drive ... - https://t.co/Z0ouw5KUXh Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Ayodhya #CrowdFunding #DonateForRamTemple #GrandRamTemple #India #MakarSakranti #Political #RamJanmbhoomi #RamMandir #RamTemple #RamTempleProject #RamTempleUpdates
    h J R

    - December 15, 2020, 10:52 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.