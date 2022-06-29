United Senior Pariwar Anniversary celebrations

CHICAGO: The 14th ANNIVERSARY of UNITED SENIOR PARIWAR, Chicago, was celebrated on June 19 2022 at Manav Seva Mandir, Bensenville, with more than 500 members including Chief guest

Consul Vinod Gautam, Chairman Mafatbhai Patel, Trustee Dr. Bharat Barai, Trustee Chhotalal Patel, gracing the occasion

Representatives from Indian Seniors of Chicago, Bhartiya Seniors of Chicago, Silver Seniors Group, Gujarati Seniors of Chicago, Mahavir Seniors of Chicago, FIA, ICNT, VHP and Community Leaders, also were in attending the event.

Acharya Rohit Joshi, Vice President welcomed Consul Vinod Gautam, Chhotalal Patel, Mafatbhai Patel, Dr. Bharat Barai, Usha Kamaria, Ramanlal Patel, President, Secretary Ramesh Chokshi, and Vinodbhai Patel (Lok Gayak from Gujarat, India) covering “Deep Prajwalan”-lamp lighting ceremony. Acharya Rohit Joshi chanted mantra to invocate the deities for blessings.

Ramesh Chokshi: Welcoming with offering flower bouquet to all sponsors of the event:Shree Mafatbhai Patel welcomed Chief Guest Consul Vinod Gautam with a flower bouquet.Ramanlal Patel welcomed Mafatbhai Patel and Rohitkumar Joshi Welcomed Dr. Bharat Barai with flower bouquet.

Ramesh Chokshi, Secretary, welcomed all members, Chief Guest, Guests of Honor, sponsors and supporters. He briefly recounted the history of USP – how USP was established and grew and Summary of Annual activities. He emphasized the goal of USP by explaining, “We could not arrange any meeting in year 2020 due to Coved but arranged few virtual zoom meetings. Our members realized that USP is always with us. Chokshi also expressed his gratitude to. Amit Kumar, Consulate General of India, Chicago and his staff for joining in some of the virtual meetings, and provided detail information about Visa, Passports, OCI and office related quarries. Amit Ji appreciated USP involvement in the program like, Kala Utsav, International Yoga Day, Celebrations and flag hoisting on the Republic Day, and Independence Day.

Ramesh Chokshi also expressed, on behalf of USP, his gratitude to all sponsors, Guests, members and volunteers for making our all events most successful during the past 14 years.

Chairman Mafatbhai Patel greeted with warm welcoming all guests and members. He was very happy to see all members after the pandemic; Chhotalal Patel talked about seniors’ activities and how to stay happy in the retired life.Dr. Bhart Barai expressed his views about Hindutva and suggested to remain alert for any attack on Hindutva.

Ramesh Chokshi Recognized distinguish guests from different Organizations. 1. Narshinhbhai Patel (president of Indian seniors of Chicago) 2. Haribhai Patel (president of Bhartiya Senior group) 3. Shirishbhai Patel (President of Silver senior Group)4. PrafulbhaiShah (President of Gujarati Senior Group) 5. Bhupendra Shah (President of Mahavir Senior Group) 6. Dahyabhai Prajapati (Secretary of federation of Seniors of Chicago) 7. Amar Upadhyay 8. Vinesh Virani – Outreach Coordinator of Art of Living.

President Ramanlal Patel introduced artists of the event-Vinodbhai Patel and his group. He also briefed Vinodbhai’s career and history of his life and musical journey. Every one enjoyed whole concert of Gujarati songs, Tribunal Geet, and Garba. Everybody enjoyed the whole event, particularly, Garba performed by members until 11pm. Krit Pandya, Treasurer proposed a Vote of thanks. Every one enjoyed delicious dinner and during the interval Tea, Coffee and snacks.

