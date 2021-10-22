United Senior Pariwar Chicago, celebrate Navratri Utsav

Babu Tangewala

CHICAGO: Members of the United Senior Pariwar, Chicago (USPC) celebrated 14th Navratri Utsav at Niles Park District hall, Niles, a north side suburb of Chicago.

Due to Covid-19, Pariwar could not celebrate Navratri Utsav in year 2020,in person but had celebrated online via zoom. This year it followed the CDC guidelines and performed Covid test for all members and guests attending the event. Only persons with negative results were allowed in. The event was Covid free. Close to 500 seniors and guests participated that evening, doing Garba and Raas with melody music of Garba and Raas by DJMehul Rami.

Secretary Ramesh Chokshi welcomed all seniors and guests, and announced the Navratri Utsav was sponsored by Mrs. Pannaben Rohit bhai Joshi and Family from Nadiad, India.Â It started with Maata ji sthapna puja perform by Mrs. Pannaben Joshi and Family with Ramanbhai Patel (President), Rohitbhai Joshi(vice president), Kiritbhai Pandya (Treasurer), Ramesh Chokshi (Secretary) Kanubhai Patel (Joint-Secretary), and other committee members. Puja shalok chanting was conducted by Acharya Prof. Rohitbhai Joshi.

Then the Garba started at 8 PM.First 3 taal garba, then 2 taal garba and at 9:30 pm. Aarti was performed byMrs. Pannaben Joshiâ€™s Family along with Committee members and other 30 devotees.

After the Aarti every one enjoyed Raas, dance, sanedokan with vibrant rhythms of Guajarati lokgeet and Bollywood songs up to 11:30 night. Snack and drinks were available in food booth cater by Subhas Patel at reasonable cost. Â Mrs. Pannaben Joshiâ€™s family donated $1000 and there were other donations from participating devotees.

The event received contributory support from business owners – Dr. Sanjay Patel $500.00;Mrs.Chintan Mehta (Care for Soul) $500; Mr. Chirag Shah (Bridging Care Home Health Plus) $500.00; Rana Regan Pharmacy $250; Egg Holic RestaurantÂ $250; Navin Shah( United Health Care) $250; Uru Swati Restaurant $250; Shell Gas Station and Subway $100.

At the end everyone had prasad and snacks, donated by Patel brothers.

