United Sikhs always striving for people’s well-being

Rhydhima Raj

Over the span of 11 years United Sikhs a U.N. affiliated non-profit organization has made news globally, for unremittingly helping people in times of crisis and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been no exception.

While people are locked in their houses, aiming for social distancing, the United Sikhs organization is working tirelessly around the globe in a bid to ensure that no one has to sleep on an empty stomach and everyone gets access to PPE in times of the virus. The organization has stepped up with emergency response teams to feed families in need be it in India, United Kingdom, Malaysia, Australia, United States, Canada, and more. So far, they have provided close to 3 million meals to those in need. Their goal is to empower those in need, especially disadvantaged and minority communities across the world.

In the United States they were tapped by New York’s Office of Emergency Management to serve 30,000 meals to New Yorkers at the start of the New York State on Pause Executive Order that led to the eventual New York City lockdown. They have been working diligently in the state of California as well. Since the lockdown period their emergency response teams have distributed:

Globally over 2.5 million meals along with hygiene & medical supplies

Over 1.25 million meals to families across the United States through their food banks

Over 100,000 meals to over 50 hospitals from New York City to California

Over 20,000 PPE to frontline medical workers across the United States

With their drive through pantry service offered food to 500 families in California

Within the span of 12 weeks served 40,000 homeless in the area of Los Angeles

Over 5,000 home deliveries consisting of groceries, masks, gloves and other essentials to students, elderly, and needy families in Los Angeles and New York.

Meetan Kaur, Associate Director of United Sikhs says, “We are in service for people 24*7, providing help to students, stranded families, elderly, just a call away”. 1-855-US-UMEED is the request number for National help service. She further mentioned that they engage directly with those in the wake of disaster, whether natural or man-made to ease suffering from strife such as hunger, illiteracy, disease, or violation of civil or human rights.

Speaking of Civil/ human rights, The United Sikhs organization also actively marched for Black Lives Matter, where Meetan Kaur with a team of volunteers stepped up in Juneteenth March alongside thousands celebrating the end of slavery and seeking justice for the systemic racism amidst us today. United Sikhs stands in support of people even in striking events like CoVid-19 and Racism.

Comments

comments