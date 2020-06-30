India Post News Paper

Unlock 2: No bar, pass for inter-state travel, Home Secy to states

June 30
10:51 2020
NEW DELHI: Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Monday wrote to Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories, making it clear that there shall be absolutely no hindrance in inter-state or intra-state movements of individuals or goods. No separate permits or passes will be required for the same, he said.

He also intimated the states about the new exemptions of Unlock 2 that will kick in from Wednesday, as well as asking them to strictly comply with the restrictions that the Centre continues to remain.A

While informing about the opening up of economic activities, Bhalla said: “Lockdown, however, shall continue to be implemented strictly in the continent zones till 31 July, 2020 with strict perimeter controls and strict enforcement of containment measures as per guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).”

Noting that the new guidelines, issued Monday, are based on feedback received from states and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related Central Ministries and Departments, he said that training institutions of the Central and state governments will be allowed to function with effect from July 15.

However, the Home Secretary empahsised that compliance of imposed restrictions is very necessary. “I would like to reiterate again that states/Union Territories cannot dilute restrictions imposed vide the aforesaid guidelines issued by the MHA,” he cautioned. However, the states will be free to prohibit activities outside containment zones, which are otherwise allowed by the Centre, if they find it necessary.

The Centre announced the guidelines for Lockdown 2 on Monday night which it said will be in force till July 31. Almost all activities are being allowed outside containment zones save a few like operation of schools, and colleges, Metro rail services, international travel among others.

