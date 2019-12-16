NEW DELHI: Soon after his conviction by a Delhi court on Monday in Unnao rape case, expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar broke down in the courtroom.

He was seen crying beside his sister.

The court convicted prime accused Sengar for rape under the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act for the offence of public servant committing penetrative sexual assault against a child.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma, however, acquitted co-accused Shashi Singh of all charges.

The court will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence on Wednesday. The offences entail a maximum punishment of life imprisonment under POCSO. PTI

