India Post

Unnao rape survivor critical, on life support system: AIIMS senior doc

August 06
16:49 2019
NEW DELHI: The Unnao rape survivor admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre remains critical and is on a life support system, sources at the hospital said on Tuesday.

The victim’s lawyer, who was also critically injured, was admitted to the Trauma Centre on Tuesday. The victim has been kept in the ICU.

The Delhi Traffic Police had created a green corridor on Monday to shift the rape survivor from the Indira Gandhi International Airport to the Trauma Centre at the All India Institute of Medical Science, covering a distance of around 14 km in 18 minutes.
“She is sick and on life support system needing medication to support her blood pressure. The patient remains critical and is undergoing treatment under a multi-disciplinary team of doctors,” sources at the hospital said.

The rape survivor, who suffered critical injuries in a car-truck collision last week, was airlifted to New Delhi from Lucknow on Monday for further treatment following a Supreme Court directive, police said.

The victim and her lawyer suffered critical injuries in the accident which took place in Raebareli. Two of her relatives were killed in the incident.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has taken over the investigation into the accident, has booked 10 people for murder, including Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is already in jail, charged with the rape of the woman in 2017 when she was a minor. PTI

