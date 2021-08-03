India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Unprecedented show of solidarity by Herat residents to Afghan forces

Unprecedented show of solidarity by Herat residents to Afghan forces
August 03
16:11 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KABUL: As the conflict between Afghan security forces and the Taliban in Herat entered its sixth day, the residents of the city chanted ‘Allahu Akbar’ (Allah is the greatest) to express their support to Afghan government forces and oppose the militant group, according to media reports.

The chanting by men, women, and minors was unprecedented in 20 years and was welcomed by ordinary Afghan people and officials.

After the Taliban toppled all but one district including the provincial capital in western Herat province bordering Iran, the fighters stormed the city and launched an offensive against the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).

July 30 was the worst in terms of the severity of the conflict. The Taliban toppled two Police Districts in the city and had besieged the airport.Â The ANDSF backed by US army airstrikes drove the Taliban from the city and recaptured the Guzara district of the province.

The Ministry of Defence said that 41 Taliban fighters were killed and 32 more wounded as a result of land and air operations in Herat province Monday night.

Herat along with Lashkar Gah city of Helmand province, Taloqan of Takhar province, and Kandahar city are among the provincial capitals which have been witnessing heavy conflicts between the ANDSF and the Taliban in the past two weeks.

Comments

comments

Tags
AfghanistanAfghanistan Army Chief General Wali Mohammad AhmadzaiAfghanistan GovtDanish Siddiqui NewsDanish Siddiqui UpdatesIndia Afghanistan RelationsIndian photojournalistRoss WilsonTalibanworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – July 30th, 2021

Digital Edition

Epaper

Oppa Bet 888

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.