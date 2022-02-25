India Post News Paper

UNSC vote on a resolution on Russia scheduled today
February 25
11:20 2022
NEW YORK: Amid Russia’s ongoing military operation in Ukraine, a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) vote on a resolution has been listed on a UN schedule for Friday.

However, the proposal could be vetoed by Moscow, CNN reported. The meeting is scheduled for 3 pm eastern time under the Russian presidency.
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday said India will wait to see the final shape of the Security Council resolution on the Ukraine situation before taking a position.

“There is a possibility of UNSC resolution that would be tabled on the evolving situation. We have seen a draft resolution. I am told that would undergo considerable changes. We will wait to see the shape that this resolution takes before we can pronounce ourselves in the position that we will take on this issue,” Shringla said in a media briefing in response to a media query.

Shringla said it is an evolving situation both on the ground and in the United Nations. Earlier, reports had emerged that the US is preparing a resolution against Moscow at the UN following the Russian military action in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognized Ukraine’s breakaway regions – Donetsk and Luhansk – as independent entities. Later, Putin ordered special military operations “to protect” the people in the Donbas region.

He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences”. Leaders from a number of countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia’s military operations in the Donbas region. (ANI)

India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

