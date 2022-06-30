UP bans processions after Udaipur killing LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath government has banned processions and any kind of protest against the Udaipur incident in the state. Director General of Police (DGP) D.S. Chauhan said security has been...

Google Pixel 7 to support 4K selfie video sensors WASHINGTON: The Google Camera app for Pixel devices has started to roll out a new version 8.5. In its most recent ‘APK Insight’ report, Google has discovered some information regarding...

Snapchat + announced, a premier membership at USD 3.99 / month service WASHINGTON: Snapchat formally unveiled Snapchat+, a premium membership at USD3.99/month service that will give users access to unique features including the option to alter the app icon and the ability...

‘Rocky aur Rani’ duo Alia-Ranveer enjoy lunch with KJo in London MUMBAI: ‘Rocky and Rani’ Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are both in London. The duo, on Tuesday, were snapped having a hearty meal at a restaurant in London, by none...

Taapsee Pannu leads the Women in Blue in new song ‘Fateh’ MUMBAI: The first song of Taapsee Pannu starrer ‘Shabaash Mithu’ is out. The song titled ‘Fateh’ was released on Tuesday and shows the actor leading the women in blue. The...

Odisha receives Rs 21,000 cr worth investment intentions at Dubai meet NEW DELHI: Odisha Investors’ Meet held in Dubai received the expression of interest for investment worth Rs 21,000 crore in the State, thereby creating an estimated employment potential of more...

Extra bounce is my biggest weapon: Australia’s Nathan Lyon on his spell against Sri Lanka GALLE: Australia spinner Nathan Lyon on Wednesday said the opening Test in Galle was balanced after his five-wicket haul helped bowl out Sri Lanka for 212 but the hosts made...

Pakistan needs to pass budget agreed with IMF to get loan assistance ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will have to take two more “prior actions” to secure economic relief package from International Monetary Fund (IMF) – Passing the federal budget as agreed with the monetary...

BJP set to stake claim in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis eyes CM post for 3rd time MUMBAI: The stage is set for the return of a BJP-led government in Maharasthra with Uddhav Thackeray resigning as chief minister shortly after the Supreme Court declined to stay the...

Delhi: Rain lashes several parts of city NEW DELHI: Rain lashed parts of Delhi on Thursday morning, bringing the temperature down to 30 degrees Celsius. The rainfall brought respite from the scorching heat as the temperature dropped to...

FIA â€“ Chicago celebrates International Yoga Day Suresh Bodiwala CHICAGO, IL: The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA)celebrated 8th International Yoga Day with Mindful Meditation Yoga in Naperville on Tuesday, Jun 212022. All guests were ushered in by the...

President Biden to Nominate Dr. Arati Prabhakar to lead Office of Science and Technology Policy India Post News Service WASHINGTON DC: President Biden announced to nominate Dr. Arati Prabhakar to serve as Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), and once confirmed...

British brand urged to withdraw Â£850 Lord Hanuman perfume Madhu Patel CHICAGO: Upset Indians urged iconic British brand “Boadicea the Victorious”, selling luxury unisex fragrances, to immediately withdraw perfume named after deity Hanuman; calling it highly inappropriate. They maintain...

Hindi Club June online special Vijay Chopra CHICAGO: The calendar for the month of June brings some special events. June 5 is designated as an International Environment Day, June 19 was Fatherâ€™s Day and June...

Anniversary program at Hindu Mandir Lake County Geetha Patil CHICAGO: Hindu Mandir of Lake County, Grayslake, a Chicago suburb, hosted three-day-long annual celebration of the anniversary program last weekend from 24 to 26 June 2022. Hundreds of...

Enhanced streaming plans and prize money announced for the 2022 MiLC Season Premium production will bring enhanced broadcasts to fans across YouTube, Facebook and Willow TV platforms MiLC teams will compete for record prize money in American cricket, with the regular season...

Launch of two books on Prime Minister Narendra Modi India Post News Service CHICAGO: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has encouraged entire India to dream big and has shown the world that dreams can be achieved if pursued with...

1stÂ annual rural-Nevada multi-faith dialogue India Post News Service NEVADA: The First-ever rural-Nevada multi-faith dialogue, involving diverse religions and denominations, will be held in Fallon, July 16.2022 It will involve dialogue among Christian (various denominations),...

Rishi Kumar wins while Anna Eshoo sees plummeting support India Post News Service In the recent California primary election of June 7, 2022, Rishi Kumar emerged victorious as one of two candidates continuing to the November general election. Kumar...