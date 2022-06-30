India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

UP bans processions after Udaipur killing

UP bans processions after Udaipur killing
June 30
10:39 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath government has banned processions and any kind of protest against the Udaipur incident in the state. Director General of Police (DGP) D.S. Chauhan said security has been stepped up across the state and action would be taken against anyone making provocative remarks.

Additional DG, law and order, Prashant Kumar, said that permission would be needed for any religious or political function on the issue. Prashant Kumar said police are keeping vigil on social media posts from the headquarters as well as district level. “We are in touch with the central and state agencies for sharing intelligence inputs and threats and key details are being exchanged,” he said.

The ADG said that Uttar Pradesh Police have also opened dialogue with religious leaders to maintain social amity. The district police chiefs have appealed to citizens neither to post any comment on social media nor share any video related to the Udaipur killing. Significantly, the Kanwar Yatras are scheduled to begin in mid-July and a senior official said that the situation would be reviewed before the event.

 

Comments

comments

Tags
Ala Hazrat DargahAla Hazrat Dargah BariellyAla Hazrat Dargah IslamBJPIndiaFightsCoronaNarendraModipoliticalProphet MuhammadUdaipur HorrorUdaipur KillingUttar PradeshYogi Adityanath government
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – July 01st, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Dhakaad

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver Casino 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

DROUGHT EMERGENCY – WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

DROUGHT EMERGENCY - WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.