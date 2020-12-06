India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

UP becomes first state to conduct over 2 crore COVID-19 tests

UP becomes first state to conduct over 2 crore COVID-19 tests
December 06
11:37 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to have tested more than two crore samples for COVID-19, said Additional Chief Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad on Saturday.

“No state has conducted so many tests so far. Yesterday 1,66,938 samples were tested whereas a total of 21,028,312 samples have been tested so far across the state,” said Prasad.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has reported 29 deaths and 325 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry, on Saturday. According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has also registered 2,247 recoveries during this period.

As many as 22,665 active COVID-19 cases were reported and 5,20,637 people have recovered so far, according to Union Health Ministry on Saturday. (ANI)

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden support Indiaâ€™s UNSC membership?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTRY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    UP becomes first state to conduct ... - https://t.co/PVn8F5lG1W Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CovidCasesIndia #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases #IndiaCovid19Tally #IndiaFightsCorona
    h J R

    - December 6, 2020, 6:07 am

    PM Modi pays tributes to BR Ambedkar ... - https://t.co/3KEEqhmiLQ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CovidCasesIndia #41LakhCases #64thDeathAnniversary #BJP #BRAmbedkar #DrBabasahebAmbedkar #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases #IndiaCovid19Tally #IndiaFightsCorona
    h J R

    - December 6, 2020, 6:05 am

    Farmer protests enter Day 11, ... - https://t.co/p3rOuJxLCQ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FrmLaws #HarsimratKaurBadal #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal
    h J R

    - December 6, 2020, 6:01 am

    India records 36,011 new COVID-19 cases - https://t.co/sfS4WvP13V Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CovidCasesIndia #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases #IndiaCovid19Tally
    h J R

    - December 6, 2020, 5:59 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.