UP cabinet decides to exempt tax on ‘Saand ki Aankh’ film

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday decided to exempt tax on Bollywood film ‘Saand ki Aankh’ based on the life struggles of sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar in the state.

The meeting of the cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, also decided to accord ‘Deepotsav mela’ in Ayodhya the status of the state-level event. Briefing media persons, senior minister and spokesman of the state government Srikant Sharma said the cabinet gave its nod for exempting GST from the Hindi feature film ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ shot extensively in the state.

It is slated to be released during Diwali.

The film on the life of oldest sharpshooters Chandro Tomar (87) and Prakashi Tomar (82), who learnt the sport at an advanced age and went on to win medals in competitions, inspires women towards sports and gives a message to society regarding women empowerment and gender equality, he said. The cabinet decided to give the status of state fair to the ‘Deepotsav Mela’ of Ayodhya.

Slated for October 26, a day before Diwali, the expenses of the mela will now be borne by the state government through the Ayodhya district magistrate for providing better facilities to tourists. Earlier, the tourism department used to provide the funds for the same. The Yogi government has been holding the ‘Deepotsav Mela’ on a large scale under which lakhs of earthen lamps illuminate the Saryu ghat along with temples and monuments in the town.

The cabinet, which cleared a total of 13 proposals, approved the third phase of Amrit scheme for Rae Bareli district sanctioning total expenses of Rs 187.17 crore of which 50 per cent will be borne by the Centre, 30 per cent by the state government and 20 per cent by the local administration, senior minister Siddhartnath Singh said.

The cabinet gave its assent to UP State Septage Management Policy on standard operating procedures of emptying and transportation of faecal sludge. A population of five crores reside in the total of 652 urban bodies which have the capacity of 3,300 MLD of wastewater management. Another capacity of 1,280 MLD was being created through the projects underway, the minister said, adding that there is a requirement of treating 5,560 MLD.

The cabinet gave its nod to the acquisition of Nirmal Mutt building in Lahori Tola locality for the expansion and beautification work of the Kashi Vishwanath temple, and provide a plat of 400 to 500 sq mt near the temple corridor which is coming up there, the minister said. The cabinet approved setting up a committee led by state’s finance minister to study the problems faced by UP Rajya Karamchari Kalyan Nigam and give its report to the chief minister in 15 days. PTI

