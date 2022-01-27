India Post News Paper

UP polls 2022: Amit Shah to attend several events in Mathura, Gautam Buddh Nagar today
January 27
11:23 2022
NEW DELHI: As part of campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to attend various events in Mathura and Gautam Buddh Nagar later in the day on Thursday that comprises house to house contact campaign and effective voter communication.

As per the schedule announced through his Twitter handle on Wednesday, the Home Minister’s day-long public engagement will start with his prayer at Vrindavan’s Bake Bihari Temple at 11.30 am.
Subsequently, the Home Minister will be attending effective voter communication at 12.45 pm in Mathura, a sacred city in Uttar Pradesh where Lord Krishna is said to have been born.

Later, Shah will engage in house to house contact campaign in Gautam Buddha Nagar’s Dadri area at 3.15 pm.

The Home Minister’s day-long engagement will end with his involvement in effective voter communication scheduled at 4.15 pm in Greater Noida.

The Home Minister’s public engagements are significant as Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases starting on February 10. The second phase of Uttar Pradesh elections will be on February 14, the third phase on February 20, fourth phase on February 23, 5th phase on February 27, 6th phase on March 3 and 7th and the last phase will be conducted on March 7.

The counting of votes for 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, 117 in Punjab, 70 in Uttarakhand 60 in Manipur and 40 in Goa will be done on March 10. (ANI)

