India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

UP polls final phase: Fierce battle between BJP, SP in Varanasi, Azamgarh

UP polls final phase: Fierce battle between BJP, SP in Varanasi, Azamgarh
March 07
09:34 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LUCKNOW: As Uttar Pradesh is going to vote for the last and seventh phase of Assembly polls on Monday, the direct fight is between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) for continuing its dominance in Varanasi and Azamgarh.

While the BJP hopes to continue its dominance in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home constituency Varanasi, SP has left no stone unturned to win its stronghold constituency Azamgarh.

Of the 54 remaining assembly constituencies across nine districts, which are going to polls in this phase, the BJP had won 29 seats in the 2017 assembly elections, and seven by its allies, while the SP bagged 11 seats and six were won by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Three seats were won by Congress and five by other smaller parties.

With Varanasi being the home constituency of PM Modi, BJP has exceptional influence in the district and were able to secure win all the eight assembly constituencies in the district in the 2017 elections namely Pindra, Ajagara, Shivpur, Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt, and Sevapur.

On the other hand, the Azamgarh district dominated by Yadavs and Muslims have traditionally been an SP stronghold and the party managed to bag 5 of 10 seats in 2017 in the district. Azamgarh was the biggest challenge for BJP in the 2017 election as it won only one seat.

BJP has fielded Akhilesh Mishra against SP’s Durga Prasad Yadav in Azamgarh. Akhilesh Yadav’s Azamgarh has been held by Durga Prasad Yadav since 1985.

While in Varanasi South, BJP has fielded state minister Neelkanth Tiwari against SP’s Kishan Dixit. Dixit is the Mahant of Mahaamrtyunjay temple. Locals say that the two candidates hail from the Brahmin caste, pointing to a close contest.

Two other ministers from the Yogi Adityanath government have been fielded from other various seats, namely Anil Rajbhar in Shivpur and Ravindra Jaiswal in Varanasi North.

Apart from Varanasi and Azamgarh, Mau Sadar assembly constituency will also be the interesting aspects in this phase as it will see gangster Mukhtar Ansari’s son Abbas Ansari contesting from this seat on a Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) ticket against BJP’s Ashok Singh, and BSP’s Bheem Rajbhar.

A total of 54 Assembly seats across nine districts including Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra, will go to polls on March 7.

The constituencies that go to polls are Atraulia, Gopalpur, Sagadi, Mubarakpur, Azamgarh, Nizamabad, Phulpur-Powai, Deedarganj, Lalganj (SC), Mehnagar (SC), Madhuban, Ghosi, Muhammadabad-Gohna (SC),Mau, Badlapur, Shahganj, Ghazipur, Jangipur, Zahurabad, Mohammedabad, Zamania, Mughalsarai, Sakaldiha, Saidaraja, Chakia (SC), Pindra, Ajgara (SC), Shivpur, Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantonment, Sevapuri, Bhadohi, Gyanpur, Aurai (SC), Chanbe (SC), Mirzapur, Majhawan, Chunar, Madihan, Ghorawal, Robertsganj, Obra (ST) and Duddhi (ST). Of these, 11 seats are reserved for scheduled castes and 2 for scheduled tribes.

As many as 2.06 crore eligible voters will seal the fate of 613 candidates contesting for 54 seats. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

Also ReadGreat Party Hoping

Comments

comments

Tags
2022 UP ElectionsAkhilesh YadavAzamgarh. Seventh Phase of PollsBJPIndiaFightsCoronaMulayam Singh YadavNarendraModipoliticalSamjwadi PartyUP 2022 ElectionsUP electionsUP PollsUP Polls 2022Uttar Pradesh ElectionsYogi Adityanath
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – March 04th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SHANFOODS

Shan Foods

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.