UP polls: Previous governments thought for themselves, not for society: UP CM Yogi

GORAKHPUR: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday slammed previous governments in the state led by Opposition parties for their failure to maintain law and order. The Chief Minister charged that the poor law and order previously in the state had forced people to migrate from some of the districts.

Addressing a ‘Punjabi Samman Sammelan’ in Gorakhpur, the Chief Minister said, “There was chaos in western Uttar Pradesh, and traders were forced to flee, while riots were organized. The previous governments thought for themselves; they did not think for society. But now the migration has stopped in the state and the mothers and daughters are safe.”

He further said the BJP government’s five years’ tenure has changed the whole perception of Uttar Pradesh. He said that every area in the state has seen progress, including law and order.

“Any Gorakhpur resident who went out of the town before 2017 was looked down upon. Our youth was discouraged by the identity of Gorakhpur/UP, which was negatively portrayed due to the poor law and order in the state. But BJP government’s five years’ tenure changed the whole perception of UP, not only the overall sense of security but in every field,” said Adityanath.

Before taking part in the ‘Punjabi Samman Sammelan’, the Chief Minister, who is also a BJP candidate from the Gorakhpur (Urban) Assembly constituency, visited Gurdwara Shri Guru Nanak Satsang Sabha in Mohdipur today and also carried out door-to-door campaigning in Ramnagar Colony in Gorakhpur.

The Chief Minister had filed his nomination papers on Friday. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had won a landslide victory, winning 312 Assembly seats. The party had secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) had bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while the Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

