UP put on high alert for Independence Day

Ram Temple was necessary to re-establish traditional Hindu values Arun Anand The construction of a “glorious” Ram Temple has begun in Ayodhya, a historical town in the state of Uttar Pradesh (UP) in India. For the Bharatiya Janata Party...

Time to reset the Indo-Sri Lankan relationship N Chandra Mohan Indiaâ€™s Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first callers to congratulate Sri Lankaâ€™s Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on his partyâ€™s landslide electoral victory. The two leaders...

Will end green card freeze, oppose H-1B visa suspension: Democratic Party WASHINGTON: The Democratic Party in the US will end the freeze on green cards and take steps to end its backlog, if voted to power in the November presidential elections,...

How to get the best home loan deal right now? SUNITA MISHRA There could not have been a more appropriate time to take a home loan, with rates currently touching a 15-year low. Most large banks in India are currently...

Adopting â€˜We Assureâ€™ â€“ A Responsible Luxury Initiative ITC Grand Goa, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa re-opens GOA: Worldâ€™s Largest LEED Platinum Rated hotel chain, ITC Hotels has strengthened the #WeAssure program. Having envisaged Responsible Luxury, a...

India Day Celebrations Muted By Corona Virus Surendra Ullal and Ramesh Soparawala India Day celebrations not only in India but also across the world will be greatly muted this year and the culprit is no one else...

Kajol’s virtual kiss MUMBAI: Kajol has sent out a big virtual kiss to her fans a day after her birthday. She says she is still young and kicking. “A big virtual kiss to...

Promise of American dream: Praise pour in for Kamala Harris NEW YORK: An outpouring of high praise, heady emotion and a sense of collective pride among people of colour is surging across internet chatter and media coverage soon after Democratic...

Vaping linked to higher Covid-19 risk in young adults: Study NEW YORK: A US study led by Indian-origin researcher has found that teenagers and young adults who used e-cigarettes (vaping) were more likely to be diagnosed with Covid-19. The study, published...

Cong blames ‘toxic’ TV debate for Tyagi’s untimely demise NEW DELHI: The Congress has blamed ‘toxic’ TV debate for the untimely demise of its spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi, who passed away on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. The Congress leader...

UP put on high alert for Independence Day LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh has been put on high alert, ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. Senior police officials in the rank of Additional Director General (ADG) and Inspector General (IG) will...

US strikes $1.5bn deal for 100mn doses of Moderna COVID vax NEW YORK: The US government has entered into a $1.5 billion deal with biotechnology company Moderna for the manufacturing and delivery of 100 million doses of its potential Covid-19 vaccine,...

Sao Paulo Governor tests COVID-19 positive SAO PAOLO: Joao Doria, the Governor of Sao Paulo state which is the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. “I received my...

Expect Dhoni to be part of CSK in 2021 & 2022 IPLs: CEO Viswanathan NEW DELHI: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan believes that veteran wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni will be a part of the franchise for the 2021 and 2022 editions of the...

Ayodhya temple trust seeks donation from devotees AYODHYA: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust that is overseeing the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday made a formal appeal to devotees to make contributions...

Magisterial investigation ordered into Bengaluru riots: CM BENGALURU: A “thorough” magisterial investigation has been ordered into the riots which broke out in east Bengaluru on Tuesday night, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said on Wednesday. “The District...

Ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee remains critical NEW DELHI: Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s condition remains critical following an emergency brain surgery two days ago, and he remains on ventilator support, the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital here...

ByteDance in talks with Reliance Jio to sell its India biz: Report NEW DELHI: As ByteDance continues to struggle in the US, a new report claimed on Thursday that China-based company that owns the short-video making app TikTok may sell its India...

ED seizes mobiles, electronic gadgets of Rhea, kin MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing the money laundering case in connection with late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has seized the mobile phones of his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her...