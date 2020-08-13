India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

UP put on high alert for Independence Day

UP put on high alert for Independence Day
August 13
11:37 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh has been put on high alert, ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. Senior police officials in the rank of Additional Director General (ADG) and Inspector General (IG) will camp in sensitive districts and additional police force will be deployed in public places.

The police spokesman said that the Uttar Pradesh-Nepal border has been sealed and vigil has been stepped in districts bordering Nepal. Prashant Kumar, ADG (Law and order) said that all district police chiefs have been asked to increase patrolling and checking in sensitive areas under their jurisdiction.

“Traffic restrictions would be implemented in the bordering Delhi and NCR from Thursday and will continue till August 15 midnight,” he added. The district police chiefs have also been instructed by the DGP headquarters to conduct security drills and carry out checking at the bus stations, railway stations and district borders.

The ADG further said that all district police chiefs and the two police commissioners have been directed to closely monitor social networking websites, especially after the Bengaluru incident. Senior officials have been directed to continue camping in districts around Ayodhya.

While ADG Ashutosh Pandey will camp in Amethi, ADG Ashok Kumar will be in Gonda, ADG Ram Kumar in Bahraich, IG Vijay Bhushan in Barabanki, IG Vijay Prakash in Sultanpur, IG A. K. Rai in Basti, IG Piyush Mordia in Ambedkar Nagar, DIG Chandra Prakash in Maharajganj, and DIG R. K. Bharadwaj Siddhartha Nagar.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India develop Andaman & Nicobar Islands?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @ANI: The International Film Festival of India 2020 will be held as per schedule in the last week of November this year. All SOPs and guâ€¦
    h J R

    - August 13, 2020, 9:03 am

    Ram Temple was necessary to ... - https://t.co/uNgonqHIby Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/KViRSSkLCY
    h J R

    - August 13, 2020, 8:10 am

    Time to reset the Indo-Sri Lankan relationship - https://t.co/X0W9u1Xe2X Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/cWVPMpAlaR
    h J R

    - August 13, 2020, 8:07 am

    Will end green card freeze, ... - https://t.co/peckexex9i Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Democratsâ€¦ https://t.co/6eQiIc8iCD
    h J R

    - August 13, 2020, 7:49 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.