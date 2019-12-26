Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

UP Shia Central Waqf Board favours NRC implementation

UP Shia Central Waqf Board favours NRC implementation
December 26
16:29 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LUCKNOW: Favouring implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board on Thursday said Indian Muslims do not have any threat from it. “Hindustani Muslims do not have any threat from NRC. It should be implemented in the country. The real matter is of identification of intruders, who are real threat to the country,” UPSCWB Chairman Waseem Rizvi said.

“The intruders are vote bank for the TMC and the SP. The Congress is making voter identity cards of intruders from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. If NRC is implemented their real face will come to the fore,” he said.

His statement comes amid raging protests across the country against the proposed implementation of NRC and controversial amendments to the citizenship law. The NRC was conducted in Assam to identify genuine Indian citizens living in the state since March 24, 1971, or before, and also illegal Bangladeshi migrants. Out of 3.3 crore applicants, over 19 lakh people were excluded from the state’s final NRC published on August 30.

Rizvi said while Hindus from other countries have come to India due to atrocities, Muslims have come for their “personal gains or for harming India”.

Only Indian Muslims are Hindustani and rest are intruders and should leave the country, he asserted.
Referring to the recent clashes during anti-CAA protests, he said these were part of a “conspiracy”. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can India-US relationship thwart China in the Indo-Pacific?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

RT @AamAadmiParty: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener @ArvindKejriwal to address AAP’s first Townhall meeting in…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 26, 2019, 11:13 am

RT @TimesNow: Why are you interfering in civilian matters?: @asadowaisi criticises Army Chief over his comments on CAA protests. | #WhyTrol…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 26, 2019, 11:12 am

Haiti quake, Malala's work, Paris climate deal among big global stories of decade: #UN - https://t.co/OJAICDHXz3 G… https://t.co/8TnlA1Gt5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 26, 2019, 11:11 am

No link between #NPR and #NRC, Oppn claims 'baseless': Kishan Reddy - https://t.co/IByuiQPEcN Get your news featur… https://t.co/0bwBKCWi7m
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 26, 2019, 11:05 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.