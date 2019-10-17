UPMA expands day care support to 5 additional villages

SAN FRANCISCO: Every child deserves the gift of education, an opportunity to learn. UPMAs’ belief is that to develop a better and more secure world. We have to with urgency make sure that children of all socioeconomic levels get the gift of education. Uttar Pradesh Mandal of America (upma) is a US-based 501c3 non-profit organization, www.upmaglobal.orgbased in the heart of Silicon Valley is determined to do just that.

UPMAs’ mission is to provide education to underprivileged kids in the largest state in India called Uttar Pradesh (U.P). It has now expanded its services of daycare in five additional villages to support 10 additional daycares. The objective of the daycares is to allow a safe place for the non-school aged children to be at so that the older sibling can go to school while both parents are at work. Typically, what was happening is that while both parents went to work the older child had to stay home to take care of the younger sibling.

UPMA partners up with local nonprofit organizations working at the grass root level to exponentially help them expand to reach more children in need. To support these five villages and 10 daycare centers UPMA has partnered up with ABSS

UPMAs focus has been in three major areas.

Basic childhood development: Basic Childhood development has enabled the children to learn the basic vital skills to succeed in school and outside with reading, writing and math skills.

Daycare services: Daycare services have provided the family to grow economically giving the parents a peace of mind that their children are well taken care of and have a healthy afternoon meal. As well as allowing the siblings to get an education as well.

School health and nutrition: School health and nutrition has enabled the children to be healthy throughout the year. Getting healthy meals in school and regular health checkups has allowed them to attend school on a regular basis. This has reduced malnutrition, better oral health and vision health. Children get to learn what are the healthier best practices and how to care for themselves and their families.

