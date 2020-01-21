Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

UPSRTC signs pact with transport firm in Nepal to run buses on Ayodhya-Lucknow-Janakpur Dham route

UPSRTC signs pact with transport firm in Nepal to run buses on Ayodhya-Lucknow-Janakpur Dham route
January 21
16:00 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh State Road Corporation (UPSRTC) has signed an agreement with a private transport firm in Nepal for running buses on the Ayodhya-Lucknow-Janakpur Dham route, officials said on Tuesday. The pact was signed between UPSRTC and M/s Shree Matarani Yatayat Samiti in Janakpur Dham in Nepal.

“The memorandum was signed in Lucknow on Monday,” Rajshekhar, MD, UPSRTC said on Tuesday. Under Indo-Nepal Cross border transport facilitation agreement 2014, a new route from Janakpur Dham to Ayodhya was created. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli had jointly inaugurated the bus service in May 2018.

UPSRTC has already started its bus services on this route from Lucknow. As no Nepalese bus operator was selected by the Nepal government, the return service could not start. The proposed bus service will be AC Janrath whose fare will be Rs 1,350 from Lucknow to Janakpur Dham (Nepal) and Rs 950 from Ayodhya to Janakpur Dham, Rajshekhar said.

The bus service will start 7 am from Lucknow and 10.15 am from Ayodhya. Similarly, on its return journey from Janakpur Dham, it will start at 8 am. UPSRTC and Shree Matarani Yatayat Samiti will operate the bus alternatively.

The route has been planned as a religious tourism circuit that starts with Ram’s brith place Ayodhya and includes Sita’s birthplace and the place of their wedding Janakpur, officials said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Should PM Modi call an all party meet on Economy Crisis in India?

  • Yes (56%, 129 Votes)
  • No (44%, 102 Votes)

Total Voters: 231

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

#AmitabhBachchan #JhundTeaser https://t.co/AFmd9I7iuZ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 21, 2020, 10:55 am

8 Indian tourists die due to possible gas leak in #Nepal resort - https://t.co/SV0V69w1hQ Get your news featured u… https://t.co/mTRvvLou1E
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 21, 2020, 10:50 am

Indian wins luxury car, USD 54,000 in Dubai raffle after buying tickets for decade - https://t.co/e0qZozrNZi Get y… https://t.co/nkQbcYJO66
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 21, 2020, 10:46 am

#China's former #Interpol chief sentenced to 13 years in prison - https://t.co/dFZl8gkUfA Get your news featured u… https://t.co/CoyQqgmDoO
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 21, 2020, 10:44 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.