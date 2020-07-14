India Post News Paper

Urban Dev Min Hardeep Puri trashes Cong on Priyanka bungalow extension row

Urban Dev Min Hardeep Puri trashes Cong on Priyanka bungalow extension row
July 14
13:39 2020
NE DELHI: Since this morning a veritable circus has played out on social media where lies and prevarications have dominated the discourse over an IANS special on how Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has sought an extension to continue staying in her Lutyens bungalow and how the Prime Minister has graciously allowed her to do so.

A frenzy was generated akin to a generous dose of lather before a shave and not only did Priyanka herself along with her husband Robert Vadra jump onto the naysayers and cassandras bandwagon with gay abandon but wanton Congress leaders and many other defenders of the faith took to the pulpit to trash what they perceived was purportedly IANS fake news. A couple of editors also took to Twitter to shower abuse on us.

We waited. As a tiger waits for his prey. Silently. As abuse was heaped on us. Then came Minister of Urban Development Hardeep Puri’s tweet. Incidentally he is in-charge of Lutyens Bungalow Zone allocations, extensions and what have you. Shouting from the rooftops will not change incontrovertible and indisputable facts. IANS obviously stands by its story because it was based on facts.

Puri tweeted: “Facts speak for themselves! A powerful Congress leader with much clout in the Party called me on 4 July 2020 at 12:05 pm to request that 35, Lodhi Estate be allotted to another INC MP so that Priyanka Vadra can stay on.

“Let’s not sensationalize everything please.”

I don’t expect apologies from all these naysayers, I am presenting the facts as they stand. The Government of India is what We at IANS trust. We don’t trust the purveyors of fake news and all the paraphernalia that is associated with it. Congressmen kindly look into the mirror, examine the facts, stop running at cross purposes and check everything before marring and tainting reputations.

Facts always speak for themselves. And truth has a habit of emerging from the woodwork. Eat crow.

