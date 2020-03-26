Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Urban working professionals hit hard by India lockdown: Survey

Urban working professionals hit hard by India lockdown: Survey
March 26
12:02 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Over eight in 10 urban working professionals in India claim the novel coronavirus has a large or moderate impact on their business and declining sales is expected to be the greatest commercial woe in the future, a small-yet-significant survey said on Thursday.

Baby Boomers (born between 1944 and 1964) were more likely to feel the effect of COVID-19 disease on their business compared to the other age groups, according to the survey of 251 senior business professionals by YouGov, an Internet-based market research and data analytics firm.

Only 8 percent said the impact was minor and 7 percent claimed to have no impact at all.

Canceled or delayed business trips emerged as the most visible initial impact of the coronavirus, according to 60 percent of the respondents. Almost as many indicated (58 percent) there was a drop in sales. India is currently under a 21-day lockdown and businesses have shut operations and services, excluding those part of the essential services.

More than half claimed (55 per cent) to introduce hygiene measure and supplies in the company and sensed insecurity and safety concerns among employees (53 per cent). “Many said they were facing HR- related issues such as- increasing number of employees working from home (46 percent) and increased employee sick leaves (39 percent),” the findings showed.

Two in five faced interruptions in supply chain (45 per cent), suffered office or store closures (42 per cent) and experienced reduced working hours (47 per cent). On a slightly positive note, 9 per cent said they witnessed increase in sales as a result of this outbreak.

The data suggested further disruption on the horizon with four in five respondents (82 per cent) saying the virus is very likely or fairly likely to affect their business in the future. “A slightly higher proportion (61 per cent) are expecting to see decrease in sales in the future compared to those already seeing such a decline,” said the survey.

There are few (10 per cent) who look at this as an opportunity and feel there will be an increase in sales in the future. “Not only do Indian working professionals see a bleak future for their businesses but the vast majority (93 per cent) feel the Coronavirus will have a large to moderate impact on the country’s overall economy. Only 7 percent reckon the impact will be minor,” the survey said.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will SAARC cooperation improve due to COVID19 crisis

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Urban working professionals hit hard by #India ... - https://t.co/vdPz1blwHW Get your news featured use… https://t.co/blIITVztp1
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2020, 6:32 am

Can't wait forever, #BCCI should start women's #IPL by 2021: Mithali - https://t.co/KdBdorWYHg Get your news featu… https://t.co/IOWKarY9LD
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2020, 6:29 am

US confirmed COVID-19 cases top 60,000 - https://t.co/BjPnN300fx Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/Sus6yqt6Hm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2020, 6:27 am

Novel #Coronavirus may not spread through tears - https://t.co/uqWtQXYY33 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/wkWESksvSC
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2020, 6:24 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.